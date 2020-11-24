Coronation Street release artwork illustrating 60 years of life in Weatherfield

As life on the cobbles races towards celebrating its sixth decade, ITV Studios today unveiled Newcastle artist Leigh Lambert’s iconic artwork illustrating life ‘On the Cobbles’ over the decades.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Leigh on these fabulous works of art which I am sure will be hugely popular with all our Coronation Street fans. Leigh’s an incredibly collectable artist and we’re excited to see this celebration of ‘Corrie’s 60th become a part of art history – as well as giving fans of the show the chance to own a little part of Corrie history” – Steve Watling, Controller of Operations for Games, Live and Merchandising at ITV

The main image sees Coronation Street recreated in Leigh’s signature style and dusted with ghosts of the past alongside figures of the present.

Corrie celebrates 60 years on the air in December

Nods to well-loved characters are identifiable amidst the infamous cobbles and smoky chimneys, both showing the beating heart of Tony Warren’s idea about a ‘little back street in Salford’ which became the longest-running continuing drama in the world.

The three sketches which accompany the collection also give hint to perhaps the greatest ‘Love Story’ the street has ever known, the most famous pigeons (‘They Always Come Home’) and of course the opening scene of the first-ever episode (Our Kid’s Up Shop).

The cast has also featured in a socially distanced 60th-anniversary picture.

“It was a real honour to be invited to produce such a momentous tribute. Visiting the set earlier this year I got to experience the real sense of history these iconic buildings and cobbles have and it’s obvious how the endless list of characters who have ‘lived’ in them and walked on them are permanently in the great British psyche.

“Being part of Corrie’s 60th is really exciting and a true honour, I hope everybody enjoys seeing the pictures as much as I have creating them” – artist Leigh Lambert

ITV Studios and publishers Buckingham Fine Art are pleased to announce the pictures will be available to buy in galleries across the UK and online at itvshop.co.uk from the 9th of December.

The broadcaster has also released a book looking back over the decades of the saga while a promotional trailer takes a trip back to the idea of Corrie in the 1950s and the cast has posed for a socially distanced 60th ‘group photograph‘.