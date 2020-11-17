Ronan Keating launches search to find the nation’s most loved postie

New research commissioned by curated online marketplace notonthehighstreet has found that the pandemic has brought posties closer to their communities than ever before, as a fifth of the public (21%) prepares to spend on postie thank-you gifts this year.

In a bid to celebrate the work of Britain’s postal workers, notonthehighstreet is giving people the opportunity to show appreciation for their postie by nominating them to receive the ultimate Christmas thank you package in #TheMagicOfSmallThings campaign: celebrating the small, thoughtful things that make all the difference.

The move follows Royal Mail’s Thumbs Up For Your Postie campaign earlier this year, where customers were encouraged to show their appreciation for their postie in a socially distanced way with a friendly thumbs up.

Those who make a nomination will also have the chance to bag one of 5,000 ‘postie packs’ for free – with notonthehighstreet encouraging Brits to ‘reverse post’ the ‘postie pack’ to their postal worker through their letterbox. Each pack contains a chocolate bar made by a small business and an ‘ode to the postie’ and will be available from 10th November until stocks run out.

Singer Ronan Keating, who is working with notonthehighstreet to celebrate UK posties, said: “It’s amazing to see how many people are planning to give a little thanks this Christmas to posties who have been vital in keeping us smiling this year. As we head into the festive season under lockdown, I couldn’t be happier to be helping notonthehighstreet celebrate posties who are going to be busier than ever helping to keep the nation feeling connected.”

Postal workers have worked tirelessly to keep people connected and small businesses thriving during the pandemic – with half of Britain (49%) saying they’ve received more letters and parcels than usual since lockdown hit in March, and more than half of adults (59%) appreciating postal workers more as a result.

Thanks to their ongoing deliveries under extraordinary circumstances, one in five (21%) of the nation will gift their postal worker this year as a thank you. For many of which, this will be for the first time ever (41%).

For more information on #TheMagicofSmallThings campaign, and to nominate your postie or order your free Postie Pack gift, head to www.notonthehighstreet.com/thank-your-postie