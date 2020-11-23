Pick of the Plots: Monday 23rd November

Leanne is determined to sue the hospital for negligence but Imran and Elliot aren’t prepared to represent her. When Toyah reveals how hard it was for Imran to reach his decision, Leanne’s livid and accuses her sister of stabbing her in the back.

Meanwhile, Johnny confides in Jenny how seeing Peter hit the bottle has brought home how he ruined the life of the security guard all those years ago as he too turned to alcohol. Jenny urges him to forget about it but later, Carla finds Jenny in tears.

Elsewhere, Peter assures Carla that their relationship is strong meanwhile Adam implores Sarah to give him another chance. Sarah asks Adam if he fancies a drink and later, they meet at the bistro, but can the pair work things out?

Also, Billy, Paul, Summer and Todd meet for supper at Speed Daal. As Billy, Paul and Summer head out, Todd surreptitiously calls a mate. Geoff’s horrified by Tim’s intention to back Yasmeen in court.

Coronation Street, Monday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Lauren contacts Peter for help following a fire in her house. Needing to raise some funds, Peter turns to Ian for help. Later, Ash finds Peter brooding and he tells her that he’s seen his dad’s will – he’s not in it but Bobby is.

Meanwhile, Linda and Max share a play date with Abi and Ollie but they are surprised to see Mick home, with a bruised eye he claims is the result of a mugging. Seemingly back to his old self, Mick takes Linda to dinner but he covers his surprise when Max talks about helping Linda with her new business venture. Later, Mick pretends he’s asleep to avoid Linda.

Elsewhere, Kat vents at Kush for threatening the Mitchells. Iqra reminds Tina of her promise to keep schtum about the conversation she heard Suki and Ian have and Tina covers her betrayal. Kheerat warns Tina about moving into Gray’s place.

EastEnders, Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

Liam is left fuming after Gabby accepts the offer of a lunch date with Leyla. Leyla notices them acting strangely around one another. As Gabby later lays into Liam, they’re both surprised when Leyla enters and interrupts their argument.

Meanwhile, when Priya suggests that they get married someday, Al is rattled and tells her that he’s not looking to rush into marriage again.

Elsewhere, Jacob tells Leyla that he’s going to Portugal; Liv hits a nerve with Aaron.

Emmerdale, Monday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Mitchell is missing, causing panic among his loved ones, but Toby knows exactly where he is. He summons Celeste to the garage to help clear up another one of his messes.

Meanwhile, Walter collapses in the village but swears Scott to secrecy.

Elsewhere, Sienna begs Maxine to help her see Faith. However, when she finds Liberty in The Folly talking to ‘Nico’, Sienna becomes concerned for her sister’s mental health. Kurt continues to double-cross his friends.

Hollyoaks, Monday at 6.30pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Valerie is delighted to see a happy-in-love Al and Lily arrive for work, but Al is panicking but is relieved to hear that Lily’s contract is up in one week.

He asks Emma for advice on how he get out of the Engagement and is unimpressed when she tells him that he can’t without breaking Lily’s heart. Meanwhile, Emma notices that Lily is having trouble swallowing and offers to examine her.

Later, with Valerie needing time off work, Bear mentions asking Lily to stay on but Al asks him not to. Bear realizes what’s going on.

Doctors, Monday at 1.45pm on BBC One.