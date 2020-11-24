Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Molly Smith shine in new celebrity haircare campaign

The Love Island stars have recently celebrated becoming the faces of GENi Hair.

“Some girls go to the end of the world to get their frizz-free hair.I just go to my GENi”– Molly Smith, Love Island 2020

The Cornish surfer and Manchester model have been dubbed GENi Angels by the new at-home hair smoothing kit which launched this month. The pair joined forces at a glamorous poolside shoot.

Known for her long blonde curls Lucie has to take extra special care of her hair because of the amount of time she spends in the sea!

After using GENi Hair Lucie said: ‘I surf nearly every day and I couldn’t believe how my normally curly hair turned straight, glossy and sleek in just 40 minutes. I’m taking this kit on holiday to the Maldives with me and Luke so I can style up some different looks!’

I do love a new product here at ATV Today Lifestyle so I had to find out more, the team behind the product tell me that just one simple application in your own home you can eliminate frizz and dryness, whilst achieving long-lasting volume and silkiness for up to 12 washes. They also add that there is no need at all to use straighteners and in these current times its good news that it also takes out the regular need to pop to the salon.

And Molly, who recently moved into her new home with partner Callum Jones, is thrilled by the fabulous effect saying: ‘I put the treatment on before I went away and my hair wasn’t frizzy dry or flyaway so GENi was a game changer for me’

