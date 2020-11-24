London Children’s Hospice smashes fundraising target

A 9-year-old boy is spearheading a children’s hospice campaign following a battle with life-threatening kidney disease. The youngster, Jake, chatted to Spurs star Lucas Moura about his ‘Moments that Matter’ as part of the new campaign.

Jake, born with polycystic kidney disease, has used his own personal experience to inspire others as part of a new charity campaign. The youngster has been chosen to spearhead Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice’s ‘Moments that Matter’ campaign following his unique lockdown experience. As part of the campaign, he had a Zoom call with one of his heroes, Spurs’ Lucas Moura.

During the lockdown, Jake hadn’t left his house for six months, aside from hospital visits. The pandemic left Jake and his mum, Sam, with no choice but to completely shield. His first taste of ‘outside fun’ for over half a year was to Noah’s Ark’s new hospice building, The Ark in North London. He had the most wonderful time letting off steam in a safe, secure environment. As Jake says “We’d been trapped in the house for six months and going to The Ark felt like I was finally free. It was honestly the best time of my life”.

After that experience, Jake was chosen to feature in a new video as part of the campaign to raise funds for Noah’s Ark’s nurses and carers. The Moments that Matter campaign puts the spotlight on moments such as Jake’s, which truly matter to London’s most unwell babies and children, supported by Noah’s Ark. Jake, an avid Spurs fan, was then invited to have a Zoom call with Lucas Moura, one of his heroes. Lucas named his own moment that mattered as his hat-trick to send Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019. Noah’s Ark are the official charity partners of Tottenham.

Since the campaign was launched at the weekend, the charity has smashed their original £1.2m target – it went to £1.5m – so the organisers increased the target to £1.8m with the fundraising campaign ending yesterday evening on over two million.

Smashing the target will enable Noah’s Ark to recruit an additional 10 Specialist Carers to support London’s most unwell babies and children.

“The joy that Jake experienced when he came to The Ark after being stuck inside for six months was a wonder to behold. That’s why this campaign is so important – we urgently need funds to keep the Ark afloat and that’s why every penny people donate will help change the lives of the children and families we care for.” – Anthony Hayman, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Noah’s Ark

Although the fundraiser has ended officially, donations can still be made at Noah’s Ark’s ‘Moments that Matter’ campaign.