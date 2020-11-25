Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 25th November

Dr Howarth tells Steve and Leanne that they’re running some blood tests as they’re concerned about Oliver’s liver function. Later, Leanne barricades herself into the solicitors’ office with Imran and begs him to help her. Imran drags the filing cabinet out of the way and opens the door.

Later, at the hospital, Oliver suddenly arrests. Steve implores Leanne to put an end to their son’s suffering and let him die with dignity. Leanne announces to Steve and Toyah that she’s dropped her Appeal.

Meanwhile, Margaret calls at the Rovers and explains to Jenny that she’s the mother of the security guard who was injured in the hit and run. Johnny confesses that he was responsible for her son’s death. Jenny begs Margaret not to go to the police, explaining that Johnny suffers from MS. Later, Carla finds Jenny in tears as she reveals that Margaret is now likely at the police station.

Elsewhere, Ray tells Debbie that he’s persuaded Geoff to sell him No.6. Geoff reveals to Alya that he’s selling the house and moving to Cyprus. When Ryan reveals that according to the satnav in the van, Geoff has been frequenting Oldham, Alya wonders if it’s something to do with Elaine’s disappearance.

Also, Peter quizzes Carla after he was unable to find her earlier in the day.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Jacob leaves for Portugal, but worries about leaving Leyla with the Liam and Gabby situation.

Meanwhile, Ellis suggests that Al should sweep Priya off her feet with a proper proposal. Will Priya get her wishes?

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Nico pushes Liberty to get rid of Sienna today, by any means necessary, before she steals her baby. Brody literally runs into new girl Summer at the hospital, but he pales to realise that she’s Cormac’s daughter. At the boat, Liberty realises that Faith isn’t in her pram and screams.

Meanwhile, Joel is delighted to see that Cleo is back, while Theresa finds it hilarious that Joel is dating McQueen cousin number 3 with Goldie. When Toby comes to the pub to ask Cleo on a date, Joel can’t hide his jealousy. Theresa apologises to Goldie for her remarks earlier, but they both jump when the doll comes back to life with a new sin to share, ‘envy’.

Elsewhere, Martine wants answers about Mitchell, while Toby takes pleasure in filling the Mitchell-shaped hole in Martine’s life. Edward is suspicious to see Tony and Diane getting on so well at The Hutch and suggests to Verity that they should find Tony a new love interest.

Hollyoaks, Wednesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Valerie is still feeling jealous of Emma flirting with Aashiq and accuses her of being a greedy bisexual. At the same time, Karen is stressed because Rob isn’t answering his phone – she tells Valerie that they have been asked to take on an emergency foster case.

Rob finally calls Karen back and they rush over to the Social Services office where they learn that the brother and sister in need have been through a recent trauma.

Elsewhere, Al has to come up with an excuse when Lily wants to go shopping for an engagement ring.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.