Pick of the Plots: Thursday 26th November

Ben refuses to let up about who the snitch could be. A fed-up Thompson says he wants to send Phil to prison or he’ll send Callum somewhere worse…

Meanwhile, Shirley and Tina are disappointed when they see the Walford Gazette as Tina’s takedown of Ian hasn’t gone to plan. Shirley wonders if Kathy knows more about what Ian’s been up to as they’re not speaking. Tina isn’t keen to break Kathy’s confidence but Shirley points out that she has to if she really wants to help Mick get back in The Vic.

Elsewhere, Linda has made Ollie a costume for the Lucy Beale application. Mick feigns being happy and supportive. Later, Linda makes a phone call after Mick upsets her again.

Also, Kheerat warns Peter that his old man isn’t clever for messing with his family but Peter says his Dad is nothing to do with him. Kathy spots the exchange and gives Peter some advice.

Billy tries to reach out to Dawn.

Harriet tells Will about Dawn, who’s grateful for her support. Harriet is thrown when Will suggests they go upstairs.

Meanwhile, Gabby feels guilty over the Leyla and Liam situation. David tries to help Leyla. Al tells Priya that he has to go away for a few days on a work trip, but he doesn’t seem to be telling her the full story.

Liberty continues to frantically search for missing Faith.

Meanwhile, Verity and Edward set Tony up on a blind date with a surprising match. Hoping his latest plan will work, Edward continues to mould Diane into a new woman, but she confides in Verity that this new life doesn’t suit her.

Later, Kurt is on the phone discussing Verity’s investment in his scam when Edward overhears, but will he tell everyone what Kurt is up to?

Elsewhere, the McQueens try to figure out who the sin of envy could be about. Brody feels guilty that Summer has had to give up her job after Cormac’s attack, so he offers her a new one at The Loveboat. Mandy offers to look after Ollie when Luke and Cindy go on holiday.

Al is struggling to deal with the situation he has got himself into. He tells Emma that he needs to end things with Lily, but doesn’t know how to now that she’s having a cancer scare.

But Emma has her own drama to deal with: Aashiq visits her at the Mill and asks her out on a date. Not wanting to hurt Valerie, she asks Zara for advice. Zara tells her Valerie will move on from her crush soon enough, and that Emma should go for it. Deciding to take a chance on love, Emma calls Aashiq and accepts his offer.

Meanwhile, Rob takes Tom and Ella mini-golfing. Bear apologises to Sid for his remarks about Lawrence.

