Pick of the Plots: Friday 27th November

Leanne stares bleakly at Steve knowing today’s the day they say goodbye to their son. She insists on going home to get Oliver’s favourite pjs. At home, Nick gently persuades Leanne that it’s time they returned to the hospital to say goodbye.

Later, Steve and Leanne sit at Oliver’s bedside singing ‘You are my Sunshine’. Heartbroken Nick and Tracy listen from the hospital corridor. The singing stops and they know that Oliver has died. Having returned home, Leanne curls up on Oliver’s bed and sobs her heart out.

Meanwhile, Jenny tells Johnny that her step-daughter Daisy and her boyfriend are coming over for lunch. Johnny realises he’ll have to do something drastic to get her to face the reality of their situation and announces he wants a divorce. Later, Johnny fills Daisy in on his ups and downs of his relationship with Jenny. Jenny’s not happy but they’re interrupted by the police who arrest Johnny.

Elsewhere, Alya clocks a furtive Geoff arriving home with an overnight bag and shares her suspicions with Tim and Sally. They’re interrupted while searching Geoff’s house for an address in Oldham. What is Geoff’s secret?

Coronation Street, Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Needing to talk, Mick calls Katy and confides that seeing her has taken him back to his childhood. He feels lost and confused.

Jack is not happy when he realises he has been played.

EastEnders, Friday at 8.05pm on BBC One.

Jai tells Gabby that Al might have a job for her over at HOP.

Leanna intends to start a smear campaign against Gabby.

Meanwhile, Nicola tries to listen in on some gossip.

Emmerdale, Friday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.