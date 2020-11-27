Schedule revamp for BBC Asian Network

The first change will introduce four new shows to the weekly schedule as part of Ahmed Hussain’s commitment to increasing British Asian representation and popular South Asian music culture across the station.

“I want to welcome all of our new presenters to the Asian Network family! Being British Asian means so many things to so many people, and our new changes mean that we are actively evolving to ensure that we are representing the culture right across the spectrum.” – Ahmed Hussain, Head of Asian Network

Current Entertainment Reporter for BBC Asian Network Haroon Rashid, will host a brand new Saturday Morning Show Beyond Bollywood (10am-1pm). He will look at all of the newest and biggest cinema and on-demand hits from the Bollywood genre and the sub-continent.

Also joining the station will be presenting duo Nikita Kanda and Mistah Islah. They will host a brand new show described as THE destination for laughs, music and entertainment on Saturday afternoons (1pm-3pm).

Nikita is a TV and radio presenter who has hosted her own shows specialising in British Asian Music. She has previously worked with new presenting partner Mistah Islah for comedy series Test My Slanguage and is currently co-host of What the Duck?! podcast.

Mistah Islah is an actor & filmmaker who started his career on YouTube. Following the success of two comedy series’ produced and directed by Islah (Mandem On The Wall and Corner Shop Show ), he has recently gone on to win YouTuber Of The Year at the British Bangladeshi Fashion And Lifestyle Awards and Best Online Channel at the Asian Media Awards in 2019.

Newcomer Nayha Ahmad will take over from Drivetime host Yasser to present The Official Asian Music Chart Friday, 4-6pm. This weekly show is a rundown of the most purchased, streamed and downloaded Asian Music by UK audiences.

Nayha started her career on local radio shows and went on to present the Chart Show on Westside Radio, weekend shows on Vibe FM & most recently became the daytime presenter on Aspen Waite Radio.

The Pakistani Show is a new commission for Sunday evenings (5-7pm) which aims to showcase the best in British Pakistani music, entertainment and culture. This show will be an exciting opportunity for new radio talent who will alternate each week, allowing them the chance to host the show in their own unique way.

As part of a push towards an early start to the weekend, BBC Asian Network will introduce a new Thursday night show (7-10pm) which will be presented by AJD. As well as this, all Friday and Saturday evening shows will start an hour earlier kicking off the weekend vibes that much sooner for listeners.

In further changes to the station, BBC Asian Network will be fully dedicated to its unique audience, with all overnight content coming from the station. There will no longer be simulcast content and instead, listeners will be able to catch up on previous broadcasts and specially curated mixes by BBC Sounds, meaning that there will be BBC Asian Network content 24 hours per day.

It was also announced today that Asian Network will be saying goodbye to Preeya Kalidas, Eshaan, Sunil and Nim and Waqas’ on air shows.

“I look forward to hearing a new weekend offering from Thursday’s onwards, alongside our current outstanding DJs and presenters. We’re also going 24 hours which means more music all day AND night. I’d like to thank Preeya, Eshaan, Sunil, Nim and Waqas for their dedication and passion to all of the shows they’ve presented with us. We’ll be sure to celebrate their final shows!” – Ahmed Hussain, Head of Asian Network