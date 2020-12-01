Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 1st December

Ian gleefully warns Max that he now has the upper hand unless Max wants everyone to know about his kiss with Linda. Ian smugly tells Sharon he has sorted Max and they’re keeping the pub but as he goes to the kitchen, Max takes his revenge. Later when watching Sharon do the banking, Ian gets an idea.

Meanwhile, Tina pays a visit to Mick and finds him despondent after his day at the care home. She thinks that he is down because he’s lost The Vic. Inspired to fix this for her brother, Tina starts on her mission to get Ian out of the Vic for good.

Elsewhere, Bobby is preparing for the Lucy Beale Award night at The Queen Vic. Whitney warns Tiffany that her plans are going to end in tears and Jack notes that it is illegal to pay a surrogate.

Also, Thompson confronts Callum, he has been put under review because of the 999 call that came to nothing.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Moira manages to seduce Cain, but she knows something is up and is left feeling stung and rejected afterwards.

Meanwhile, Laurel frets over yesterday’s scan results while an oblivious Arthur makes disparaging comments about a pregnant teacher at school, causing a stressed Laurel to react badly.

Elsewhere, Vinny is still keen to avoid Mandy and Paul. Liv urges Vinny not to let Paul come between him and his mum. Noah is feeling redundant in Charity’s life until Chas gives him an idea.

Emmerdale, Tuesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Cher is in danger when she unknowingly comes face-to-face with Silas Blissett.

Meanwhile, Victor and Juliet turn up at the Cunninghams’ with a plan in mind, but easy access to Juliet’s stash of drugs is too much temptation for Ollie.

Elsewhere, Theresa wants to inject some fun back into Joel’s life, but Cleo warns Joel to stay away from her bad influence cousin.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Karen gets a call from Tom’s school and rushes to pick him up. When they get home, Tom explains that another student was pretending to be his father, so he hit her. Karen tries to talk to him, but Tom throws his bag at her and Karen is shaken by his aggression towards her. Rob decides to step in and take Tom fishing to see if it calms him down.

Eventually, Tom gets excited and tells Rob he feels sorry for what he did today. When they get home, the kitchen’s a complete mess, but Ella and Karen enjoyed themselves baking. Later that evening, Tom and Ella check in with one another and promise to keep their secret to themselves.

Meanwhile, Shak tells Ruhma he plans on moving in with his friends however, seeing his mother so down, he cancels his plans. Ruhma insists that he go and enjoy himself. He thanks her for being so supportive and promises to visit for dinner every Sunday.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.