Podcast showcase for 2021

The Podcast Show 2021 are delighted to announce additional partners join Spotify, BBC Sounds, Acast and Audioboom for the inaugural festival at The Business Design Centre London on 21-23 July 2021.

Further partners announced today include Pod Bible, SJM Concerts, Insanity Group, Marshall, Megaphone, Shure, Zoom, Rebel Base Media, Resonate Recordings, Fresh Air Production, Elgato & Allianz Musical Insurance. UK Radio & Industry bodies also partner the show, the first to be announced including The Radio Academy, AudioUK and IAB UK. IAB UK is the industry body for UK digital advertising, and have partnered with The Podcast Show 2021 to deliver a track of sessions focused on the unique opportunities that podcasting offers to brands and agencies, and how content creators can take full advantage of working with advertisers.

Sessions will feature exclusive insight into consumer listening habits, provocative debates, creative workshops and more, bringing together many of the biggest players in the commercial podcasting space.

Organisers have announced that each year, they will invite one internationally recognised podcast to guest curate a part of the festival, and proudly announce that podcast sensation My Dad Wrote A Porno will be the inaugural guest curators for 2021. The award-winning podcast trio, Alice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper will appear at the show and curate a special programme of events that will feature some of their favourite podcasters and creators. The full Podcast Show 2021 line up will be announced in February.

“We’re super excited to be curating The Podcast Show, the biggest podcasting event in Europe and cannot wait to reveal what we’ve got planned for the event in 2021. After years in the podcast space we are bringing together some of our favourite creators to make this a truly unmissable day. That, and we like the website now has to have “Porno” written all over it.” – lice Levine, Jamie Morton and James Cooper, My Dad Wrote A Porno

By night, the LDN LIVE evening programme takes over London for an unprecedented series of live podcasts, making this the biggest festival of its kind. Top promoters SJM Concerts will partner to bring favourite voices to life in venues across the city. LDN Live will run from 21-25 July 2021

The Podcast Show 2021, produced by AV Media & Events (AVME), a joint venture between SME London and GetOnMedia, will deliver the biggest festival for the business of podcasting in Europe and will welcome the entire podcasting community from around the globe. Held over three days, the event features a series of industry panels with over 350 speakers and more than 100 sessions, workshops and masterclasses.

Centrally located in London’s media district, moments away from the Eurostar and rest of Europe, The Podcast Show will be the largest podcast B2B and consumer show outside of North America.

“We are really pleased to be involved as a partner for The Podcast Show 2021. The festival will be a pioneering event to showcase how podcasts work successfully in the live arena. We have a lot of exciting, interesting and entertaining shows to announce, so watch this space.” – Alex Simmonds, Promoter at SJM Concerts