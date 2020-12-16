Bobby Lockwood joins Casualty as paramedic Leon

Bobby Lockwood has joined the cast of BBC One’s popular medical drama Casualty, playing a young new paramedic, Leon, and will be on screen in the new year.

The new character has been billed as ‘handsome, charming and loveable’, but it is also teased that he is capable of getting on people’s nerves.

“Leon cares so much about what others think, and puts 110% effort in with everyone he meets. However, his endless excitement can get in the way of knowing exactly where to stop, and he can sometimes brush his friends and colleagues up the wrong way.” – BBC Press Office

Lockwood said it’s a “privilege to be representing the paramedics and the NHS at such a critical time”. The actor, whose previous credits include Wolfblood and Uncle, added: “Covid has made our job harder, I can only imagine how difficult it must be for our actual heroes on the front line.”

Casualty saw filming suspended earlier this year due to the pandemic, however once the production was made Covid-safe filming was allowed to continue from September.

“I am thrilled that Bobby Lockwood is joining our cast as the irrepressible paramedic Leon North. Bobby is adorable and has the most extraordinary comic timing. The Casualty building has been abuzz since Bobby joined us and I am confident that the audience will take Leon to their hearts. While Leon often finds himself inadvertently creating comic situations, we will also see his character grow through his demanding and emotional work as a paramedic.” – Loretta Preece, Series Producer

Casualty returns to BBC One on Saturday 2nd January at 7:35pm.