Tom Benedict Knight to play manipulative Brad King in Hollyoaks

Tom Benedict Knight has joined the cast of Hollyoaks in the role of Brad King.

Newcomer Brad introduces himself to Maxine as the new landlord in town, but she is stunned to later discover that his girlfriend happens to be her estranged mum, Trish.

Larger than life Trish – played by Loose Women star Denise Welch – is ‘set to ruffle a few feathers’ when she arrives in Hollyoaks village later this month. Boyfriend Brad has been described as ‘handsome but manipulative’ by show bosses.

“I am really thrilled and excited to have joined the Hollyoaks family. It has been awesome on set, fast-paced, and never a dull moment working with the great cast and crew.” – Tom Benedict Knight

Tom Benedict Knight played the roles of Angel alongside Julianne Moore in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Dash Houdini in the TV series, Houdini, opposite Adrien Brody.

The actor will make his first Hollyoaks appearance at the same time as Denise Welch makes hers

The actor added of his new role that working alongside Denise and Nikki [Sanderson who plays Maxine] is “absolutely fantastic”, noting that the pair have him “in stitches” non-stop.

“Brad is definitely here to stir things up in Hollyoaks… Get ready for a lot of bad behaviour and broken hearts.” – Tom Benedict Knight

Brad and Trish’s arrival will come as a shock to Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) who, since arriving in Hollyoaks in 2012 and saying farewell to sister, Mitzeee (Rachel Shenton), has fought many battles without her immediate family around her, including an abusive relationship with Patrick Blake and being ostracised by the whole village after faking a terminal illness.

Hollyoaks fans can expect to see Brad and Trish for the first time in the week of 18th January 2021.