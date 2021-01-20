Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 20.

Abi, Alya and Faye spot Ray leaving the Bistro and are gutted to realise he has been released. In the hope of lending some weight to Faye’s case, Alya reports Ray to the police for luring her to a hotel bedroom with the intention of having sex.

Hoping to dig some dirt, Abi calls at Ray’s hotel. But when Ray arrives with chairperson Susan in tow, Abi dives behind the bar. As Ray and Susan discuss their crimes, Abi records the conversation on her phone and later uses the footage to bribe Ray – confess to the attempted rape of Faye or she’ll go public.

Meanwhile, Adam and Sarah are stunned as a tearful Faye tells Adam the whole story, how she attacked him and wishes she’d reported Ray to the police in the first place as Gary was just trying to protect her.

Elsewhere, Dylan is thrilled when Sean suggests that he should come and live with him. Chesney and Gemma are horrified to realise the extent of their financial problems. Yasmeen struggles on her return to work. Gail persuades Nick to give her a cleaning job at Underworld in the evenings.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Mandy and Vinny mull over Paul’s betrayal, kicking themselves for trusting him again. Vinny’s phone rings and he’s shocked to hear that Paul has been taken to A&E.

Meanwhile, Dan and Cain are stunned to find two more cars missing.

Elsewhere, Dawn dares to hope she’ll get Lucas back soon.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Maxine is looking forward to seeing Brad again, but is stunned when her mum Trish turns up in the village. However, she has not come to visit her daughter, she has come to track down her boyfriend Brad. Maxine wants to tell her mum exactly what her and Brad got up to last night, but Trish just accuses her of stirring things. Trish reveals that her and Brad are moving to Hollyoaks.

Meanwhile, Celeste thinks Cleo could be the perfect calming influence for Toby. Cleo is excited that Toby wants to see her again today, but she’s taken aback when Martine asks her to take things slowly with her son because he’s a virgin.

Toby is furious to discover what Martine said and storms round to the garage in a rage. Felix tells Cleo to go home and warns Toby that he’s a danger to himself and others and he’s going to put a stop to it.

Elsewhere, James is frustrated to find Ste deep cleaning his flat – he just can’t get away from him. Tony promises Diane that his dad will be gone this afternoon when they scatter his ashes.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm