Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, January 25.

Kathy questions Sharon when she can’t find Ian.

Meanwhile, Lola declines Ben’s request to add Callum to the list of people who can can collect Lexi from school – he’s not family. Callum is unimpressed when Ben suggests they pop to the registry office, thinking he just wants to make life easy. Lola and Lexi offer Ben some advice.

Elsewhere, Frankie visits the crematorium on the anniversary of her brother Harry’s death. Linda meets Harry’s brother Jed and is intrigued when he mentions that Harry’s dad never had anything to do with him. Linda’s attempts to find out more annoy Jed.

Also, Chelsea is surprised to see Caleb who warns her of the consequences if their plan goes wrong..

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Roy reveals that the chairperson has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, an emergency meeting of the planning committee has been called and Ray has done a disappearing act. As the details of Abi’s ordeal with Ray come to light, Debbie claims she had no idea what she was dealing with and did what she had to in order to stop Ray. Has Debbie murdered Ray? Has Abi survived? Sally reveals the planning committee have revoked Ray’s application and all their houses are safe.

Meanwhile, Aggie gives Grace both barrels, telling her Michael is better off without her. Michael races after Grace but is stopped by a police officer who wants to question him about a robbery. The officer lets Michael go when Grace accuses him of racism. Pleading with Grace to hear him out, Michael returns to Number 3 and tells Aggie that Grace is moving in whether she likes it or not.

Elsewhere, Ken circulates a photo of Peter to all local pubs and shops explaining that he’s ill and requesting they don’t serve him. However, when Peter arrives home, clearly drunk, Ken despairs. Later, as Peter heads out, he’s annoyed to realise Adam is following him.

Also, Gail is bemused to see a picture of a lady called Fanny in a box of family photos. She searches a genealogy website, determined to find out who Fanny was.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Priya discreetly finishes a series of bank transfers, while fighting the urge to unleash her anger on an unsuspecting Al. Later, Debbie surprises Al by suggesting they get married. Al agrees, only to realise it was a trap when Priya steps out of her hiding place to confront him. He desperately tries to make excuses, but Priya and Debbie refuse to listen.

Meanwhile, devastated Dawn gets a call to say Lucas doesn’t want to come home.

Elsewhere, troubled Luke tells Ethan that he isn’t gay. Moira tries to get through to Mackenzie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Yasmine is investigating Jordan’s murder for the local paper and is appealing for information. Mandy warns Yazz to stop, but she doesn’t listen and ambushes Ella. Furious Mandy shows her panic in front of Luke and Darren, leaving Darren confused and Luke more certain that they need to come clean. Luke orders Mandy to go to the police, or he will.

Meanwhile, Tom and Yazz are officially married, but instead of celebrating, Yazz wants Tom to reach out to Ollie. Tom arranges for Brooke to go with Ollie to drugs counselling.

Elsewhere, Felix is annoyed that Toby isn’t already in prison, while Celeste is making final arrangements to help fix her brother. Grace has had to close The Loft after an electrical fault. Celeste offers Felix’s services but plans to use The Loft for her plan. At the garage, Toby is terrified when he realises the extent of Celeste’s idea. Celeste asks Felix to give her a chance to mend Toby, but her best intentions look set to go very wrong.

Also, Sami is getting excited about becoming a dad, but Verity feels the pressure when Sami tells her about his and Ellie’s miscarriage and missing out on being a stepdad when Sinead left with Hannah.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm