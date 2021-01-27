Maureen Lipman talks lockdown, Corrie break

Lipman told Outspoken Beauty Podcast that she “personally can’t complain” about the UK lockdowns as she was able to go on working on Coronation Street.

“Well it’s been a time that I personally can’t complain about, except on behalf of the people who haven’t been as fortunate, because I continued in Coronation Street after the first initial lockdown,” she noted.

However, she revealed that she has had “a bit of a sabbatical” from the soap – in which she has played Evelyn Plummer since 2018 – while awaiting her COVID-19 jab.

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier today (27 January), Lipman revealed that she has had the vaccine presumably referring to her first dose.

The vaccine is given in two doses up to 12 weeks apart.

As well as being able to return to the street, Lipman was also a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside friend and fellow actor Gyles Brandreth earlier this year.

“I had no idea what that was until I got into it,” Lipman admitted. “I thought I was going to be a sort of pundit. I’ve always admired that genre but in actual fact it was basically looking at willies.”

The actress has been a Corrie regular since September 2018, entering the fray when on screen grandson Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) decided to probe his family history following the death of his mother Jackie.

Evelyn was initially unwelcoming towards Tyrone however, guilty for abandoning him as a child. Although she later agreed to move into No.9 with him, his partner Fiz and their children, when she was evicted from her home. She has since taken Tyrone and the family under her wing.