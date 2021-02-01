ET enjoys the crack in Ireland according to ‘alien stats’

UFO data reveals the European country with the longest Alien visits.

With the CIA releasing thousands of archives that have brought extra-terrestrial life back into the limelight, researchers at one mystic company were eager to find out which European country has the longest duration of alien visits.

In order to find out where aliens like to soak up the atmosphere the most a team of data experts analysed official sightings from across Europe documenting the frequency of sightings, duration and what kind of UFO was seen.*

Countries With Longest Alien Visits:

According to PsychicWorld Europe has had nine-hundred and ninety-four UFO sightings, all lasting an average of twelve minutes. The most common type of UFO witnessed are unidentified flying discs.

If you are a UFO enthusiast, Monaco is likely to provide you with the longest sightings which last an average of forty-five minutes! Of the four confirmed sightings, the most prevalent type of UFOs in Monaco are flying discs.

Liechtenstein ranks second with UFO sightings lasting an average of thirty-nine minutes. Of the twelve confirmed instances, most witnesses claim to have seen a light formation moving in the sky.

Following behind in third and fourth position are Latvia and Ukraine, with sightings lasting an average of twenty-four minutes, and twenty-two minutes, respectively.

Rank Country Number of Sightings Average Duration of Sightings (Minutes) Most Common Type of UFO 1 San Marino 0 0 N/A 2 Georgia 2 0.15 Fireball 3 Luxembourg 3 1 Triangle Shaped 4 Andorra 1 1 Fireball 5 Montenegro 1 1 Dimond Shaped

Countries With Shortest Alien Visits:

PsychicWorld.com tells us that San Marino is the country where UFOs spend the least amount of time with no confirmed sightings.

Following closely behind is Georgia with the average sighting lasting just fifteen seconds. Both of the two sightings have been unexplained ‘fireballs’ in the sky.

Luxembourg, Andorra and Montenegro rank joint third with witness sightings lasting an average of just one minute.

Countries With Most Alien Visits:

Rank Country Number of Sightings Average Duration of Sightings (Minutes) Most Prevalent Type of UFO 1 Ireland 105 13 Light 2 France 71 6 Light Formation 3 Spain 70 12 Dimond Shaped 4 Germany 54 11 Light Formation 5 Netherlands 51 18 Light Formation

Related Story: Alien Addiction

Ireland stands as Europe’s UFO hotspot with one-hundred and five sightings lasting an average of thirteen minutes. Records are mainly of unexplainable bright lights – the second most prevalent type in Europe. These lights are described as being either red, white or blue.

France ranks second with seventy-one confirmed sightings. However, these only last an average of six minutes, less than half of Ireland’s. Much like Liechtenstein, most witnesses in France have recorded a light formation in the sky.

Spain follows closely with seventy recorded sightings, predominantly of diamond-shaped UFO’s. Sightings in Spain last an average of twelve minutes.

*Methodology: Experts at PsychicWorld.com analysed data from the National UFO Reporting Centre State Report Index. The location of sightings, the duration and description were all recorded to work out an average for each European country.