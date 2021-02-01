Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 1.

Max is determined to get to the truth about Ian’s attack and disappearance. Sharon is rattled when Linda mentions his progress but later fronts Max out, noting that his concern for Tina is merely just an attempt to get Linda back.

Later, Kathy and Bobby arrive at the pub armed with flyers appealing for information on Ian. As things get heated between Kathy and Sharon, Max interrupts and announces that Sharon was behind the attack on Ian.

Meanwhile, Denise and Patrick are suspicious when Chelsea brings up her holiday. Chelsea has cause for panic when Lucas pulls out of their trip.

Elsewhere, Gray leaves Whitney feeling guilty over a ‘misunderstanding’. Billy’s anger gets the best of him and he tells the kids about Jay and Honey. Dotty and Vinny share a moment.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

As a nervous Paul readies himself for his day in court, Todd makes a call to Will on the sly. Later as Billy and Paul accept Todd’s offer of a drink, Will forces his way into their flat and begins smashing up their things as per Todd’s instructions. He’s interrupted by a horrified Summer. As Summer rushes out of the flat, she’s hit by a van. Later, Billy reads Paul the riot act for bringing Will into their lives while Todd surreptitiously pays Will for services rendered.

Meanwhile, Peter goes to the Rovers for a hotpot but the noise and smell of the pub soon become too much for him and he hurries out. Sweating profusely and on the brink of another seizure, Peter admits that he’s been tipping his medicinal whisky down the sink when Ken’s back is turned.

Elsewhere, Asha makes it clear to Corey that he’s dumped. Nina gazes tenderly at Asha as she lists all of the mistakes she has made in her life. The pair freeze when Roy enters the café, oblivious to the charged atmosphere.

Also, Simon borrows £60 off his friend Jacob for help paying the bills. Kelly keeps her counsel when Simon enthuses about his new work mate Jacob. Tyrone’s left flustered by a scantily-clad Alina.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Succumbing to temptation, Laurel knocks back a glass of vodka. Nicola bursts in, catching Laurel red-handed with the bottle. Shocked, Nicola’s heart breaks for Laurel as she learns about the termination.

Meanwhile, Harriet chats to Ethan about forgiveness, reminding him that everyone makes mistakes, and her words have resonance for them both. He thanks her, and gazing at the church, Harriet wonders if she still has a role there.

Elsewhere, Al begs Priya about the missing money and there’s a sense that Priya could be softening towards him. Gabby flirts with Jamie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Seth is leaving today and asks Theresa if she’s coming with him, but she wants to know where he’s keeping the McQueens’ cash first. Seth gives Theresa one of two keys to a safety deposit box, but when it ends up in Goldie’s possession due to a handbag mix up, Seth shows his true colours and goes to fix Theresa’s mess.

Meanwhile, Sally asks John Paul to set up meeting with the Nightingales to talk about Juliet’s education, but John Paul wants to avoid James for the sake of his relationship with George. However, George’s ex Dean shows up again and he wants George back.

Elsewhere, Summer’s photo of Sienna and Warren kissing is like a ticking time bomb at Sienna’s flat. Grace and Warren are pushing Summer to carry out her plan to expose the affair.

Also, Victor wants Sid to get his hands dirty to prove his loyalty.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm