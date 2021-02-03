Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, February 3.

Billy orders Paul to clear up the mess in the flat while he collects Summer from hospital. When Paul reveals to Todd that Will was responsible, Todd pretends to be shocked. Later, Billy rows with Paul for getting embroiled with Will and so endangering Summer’s life. Is their relationship over?

Meanwhile, Dev returns home to find Asha dressed up to the nines and assumes she’s got a date with a boy. When Asha reveals that her date is actually Nina, Dev’s poleaxed. Dev does his best to make Nina feel welcome at No.7.

Elsewhere, Simon dumps his bike outside the chippy. But after a chat with Jacob, he’s horrified to realise it has been stolen. Later, Simon shows Kelly the new bike that Jacob has lent him but she is unimpressed.

Also, Evelyn advises Tyrone to get shot of Alina as there are already too many women in the house. Tyrone tells Alina that he’s arranged with Debbie for her to move back into the salon flat. Devious Daisy gets the phone number of a guy who has been admiring Jenny.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Jamie falls into Mack’s trap when he meets an imposter client rather than the real one. Mack watches their meeting from across the HOP.

Meanwhile, Paul is alarmed to see Connor, who issues his demand – £4,000 by end of the week. Will Paul find a way to get this?

Elsewhere, there’s a slight thawing between Debbie and Charity.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

John Paul is mortified when George plays him the drunken voicemail. Their problems get worse when Mercedes reveals that Dean has set up camp in the car park and he’s not leaving until he has spoken to George.

George makes it clear to Dean that he’s with John Paul now, but it’s George’s turn for jealousy when he spots John Paul talking to James. Later, George puts on quite a performance of playing the victim in front of the McQueens, and when he runs into Dean, he knows just how to get back at John Paul.

Meanwhile, Dr Ley is still holding Toby prisoner in The Loft with the intention of dredging up his past and making him snap for her second book.

Elsewhere, Summer continues to come in between Brody and Sienna.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm