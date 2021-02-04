Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 4.

Chelsea waits by a taxi to take her and Lucas to the airport, but Lucas fails to show up. Denise confronts Lucas about letting their daughter down; her tirade causes him to snap.

Later, Chelsea and Jack are pondering Denise’s whereabouts when they’re interrupted by Vinny who has seen blood outside Lucas’s flat. Jack and Chelsea rush over to find the place in disarray and Denise and Lucas nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Billy is desperate to get a job and provide for his kids, especially after seeing the new trainers that Jay has bought them. Billy gets a trial shift at the Panesars’ call centre, but things don’t go to plan. Desperate, Billy asks Vinny about dealing drugs.

Elsewhere, Mick is worried for Tina, and Phil refuses to help Kathy.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Dawn tries to stop Jamie from taking revenge. As Dawn heads away, Jamie sees a petrol canister and sets off to Butler’s on foot with it. Jamie is unaware that young Kyle is playing hide and seek in the barn as he begins to douse the place in petrol. Will Mack realise in time?

Later, a vengeful Moira enters Home Farm with a gun. The real Greg hurries away as Moira turns the gun and pulls the trigger.

Meanwhile, David makes a suggestion to Eric.

Elsewhere, Gabby flirts with Jamie, Matty is scared of rejection, and Paul is shaken when Connor makes further threats.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

George enjoys seeing how much his latest mind games have affected John Paul. Dean is heartbroken about being used by George. He tells Courtney about his and George’s past and that John Paul will be the next victim.

Meanwhile, Cleo overhears Celeste trying to contact Toby, so knows that she’s lying when she says she spoke to him last night.

When Celeste lets slip that Toby is being treated by Dr. Ley, a quick online search gives Cleo cause for concern and she’s left confused when she sees the same Dr. Ley standing outside The Loft!

Elsewhere, Damon thinks that Summer might make Brody happier than his relationship with Sienna.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm