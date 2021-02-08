Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 8.

Denise’s loved ones remain concerned for her welfare.

Meanwhile, Shirley lets rip at Phil after Mick fills her in on recent events. Shirley demands to know why Gray is not out looking for Tina and accuses him of knowing Tina was innocent all along.

Elsewhere, Max is struggling, he’s lonely and clearly misses his daughter Abi. He ponders a flyer for a clairvoyant.

Also, Kush accepts the room at Dot’s house. The Panesars’ call centre has a new starter – Big Mo.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

When Nick suggests lunch in the bistro, Leanne agrees, determined to make more of an effort for Simon’s sake. Over lunch, Leanne doesn’t let on to Nick about her financial worries. She later admits to Simon she is struggling and, masking his own anxiety, Simon assures her they’ll be fine.

Meanwhile, Steve returns from the Peak District and is shocked to find out that Tracy intends to buy No.8. Shona turns to Audrey for help but Audrey reminds her of how David stole from her. A bidding war ensues between David and Tracy but they’re both outbid by a mystery buyer. Later, David and Shona call at No.8 when they see a light on, desperate to find out who it was.

Elsewhere, Johnny declines a game of pool with a fellow prisoner, Joe. Johnny is later horrified to hear that Joe took an overdose in his cell. Jenny worries that this will bring back dark thoughts of Aidan for Johnny. Daisy wins Jenny round after being caught slagging Johnny off.

Also, Debbie is determined to bring Ray down.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Dawn is indignant when Jai accuses her of stealing Bear’s wallet. Dawn empties her bag to prove her innocence, but falters to see Bear’s wallet fall out. Dawn despairs as Jai sacks her. Kim sees a glimmer of a smile on Gabby’s face and realises she must have been responsible.

Meanwhile, Brenda is touched when Pollard reveals he loves her and doesn’t want the twins to think he’s just a temporary arrangement.

Elsewhere, Matty and Amy arrange a date as Matty buries his unease over the Kyle secret. Charity is jubilant when she beats Noah during a run, until she sees he’s bent double in pain. Noah is annoyed when she mentions his medical condition to Meena.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cleo begs Celeste to rescue Toby, but when Celeste goes to get her brother from The Loft, Dr Ley orders her to leave – claiming that she’s risking Toby’s recovery. Celeste obeys, but not before taking some photos of Dr Ley’s notes. Toby worries when Dr Ley suggests doing a lie detector test.

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Charlie’s hearing and he wants to plead guilty. Nancy worries that people will soon guess that Charlie is the unnamed minor who killed Jordan and is forced to confess to Diane. When Diane brings up Finn and how hard he tried to convince everyone that he was innocent, Nancy knows that Charlie is hiding something and plans to speak to Ella.

Elsewhere, Trish keeps asking Maxine for money, so Verity thinks they need to find her a job. Maxine suggests that her dancer mum opens ‘Trish Minniver’s School of Dance’. Will George win Courtney round after Dean’s accusations about him being an abuser?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

An exuberant Al explains to Sid that Lily is no longer working at The Mill and their engagement was a mistake. Al invites Sid to lunch to celebrate his freedom but their plans are scuppered when Lily turns up with a surprise lunch for Al.

Valerie warns Al not to toy with Lily, but Al gives her short shrift and tells her to butt out of his business.

Meanwhile, Karen tries to engage a distracted Tom in conversation, who shocks Karen when he says he wants to visit his dad in prison and says that Jimmi said it would be a good idea. She tries to get hold of Rob to get his advice but he’s busy at work.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm