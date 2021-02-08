AJ and Curtis Pritchard join the cast of Hollyoaks

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ and Love Island’s Curtis will appear in Hollyoaks later this Spring

The real-life brothers will arrive in the village as dance teacher Trish, played by Denise Welch, hosts the grand opening of her brand-new dance school.

Hollyoaks are yet to reveal more about the characters AJ and Curtis will play, but sources note that the familial link will be retained on screen with the pair portraying twin brothers.

AJ (pictured) has been spotted on set filming his first scenes and giving fans an exclusive look behind-the-scenes; including a first-look at his costume and a picture with co-star Denise Welch.

“I can’t believe we will be featuring on Hollyoaks, we have grown up with the show on TV and it’s always been one of our favourite serial dramas. Our characters are fantastic, and we can’t wait for everyone to see how we bring them to life.” – AJ Pritchard

AJ is a dancer, choreographer, and television personality, best known for his three year stint as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. He first appeared on mainstream television in 2013 when he got through to the semi-finals on Britain’s Got Talent and was, last year a contestant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Curtis was one of the pros on the Irish version of Strictly, however he became more widely known after taking part in Love Island. He is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion on E4.

“I’m so excited to be working with my brother AJ on a show we grew up watching! I am also excited to continue our journey together with Channel 4 & E4”. – Curtis Pritchard

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look screenings at 7pm on E4.