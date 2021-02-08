Maddy Hill to reprise role as Nancy Carter in EastEnders

Actress Maddy Hill has agreed to reprise her role of Nancy Carter in EastEnders – with fans set to see the character back on their screens this spring.

Nancy’s back, much to the surprise of her family, after settling down to married life in New Zealand with Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel). Her arrival is sure to delight Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), but what brings her back to East London from the other side of the world?

“I’m SO excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces. I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her 5 years on!” – Maddy Hill

Hill bowed out from the role of Nancy in 2016 citing a desire to try new projects. She had played the role for two years since 2014 when the Carter family moved into The Queen Vic.

Nancy’s unlikely romance with Tamwar Masood lead to them heading off on an adventure of a lifetime, travelling around the world. Having settled in New Zealand, the young couple were married in 2019 with Mick and Linda attending their wedding off-screen, but with Nancy set to make a return to Walford, could wedded bliss have eluded them?

Nancy’s other storylines included coming to terms with her mother’s rape and dealing with her epilepsy.

Hill was voted Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards in 2014 and the National Television Awards in 2015. Since leaving EastEnders she has played the role of paramedic Ruby Spark in Casualty and appeared on stage in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy,” said the soap’s executive producer Jon Sen.

He continued: “There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Nancy’s return and she’s coming back to a family that’s been through a very difficult year – things are definitely not as she left them. Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One. Times vary.