Coronation Street casts Will Mellor in villainous role

Coronation Street bosses have cast Will Mellor in the role of villainous drug lord Harvey.

“I’m honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street, it’s such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life. It’s a Manchester institution and as a Manchester actor this is definitely a box ticked. Harvey is the first out and out baddie I’ve ever played. It’s a very different type of role for me so I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves.”– Will Mellor

In the coming weeks viewers will see Leanne (Jane Danson) battling to save her son Simon (Alex Bain) from the hands of an evil drugs gang he’s got mixed up in.

Leanne – still grieving after losing her other child Oliver to mitochondrial disease – will be thrown into the orbit of drugs lord Harvey in the process.

Harvey is Jacob’s ‘boss’ and after Jacob has lured a vulnerable Simon into his trap, it’s Harvey who takes over to pile on the pressure and threats when Simon wants out. It soon becomes clear that Leanne and Simon are in way too deep and a menacing Harvey has no intention of letting them out of his grasp.

“I am so excited to welcome Will into our world. He is a fantastic actor who has thrown himself heart and soul into making his character as terrifyingly real as possible. He will have a massive impact on our characters’ lives, from the moment he swaggers menacingly onto the screen.” – Iain MacLeod, Producer

Mellor is a familiar face on television, known for his roles as Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks, Jack Vincent in Casualty, Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and DC Tanner in No Offence.