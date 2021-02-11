Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, February 11.

Al joins Charity as she’s getting drunk and he soon manipulates vulnerable Charity to admit the details of Debbie’s revenge on him. Full of self-loathing, Charity suggests they go upstairs. Callous Al decides to go along with it, determined to make Debbie pay.

Meanwhile, Luke tells Victoria they need to talk. She’s stunned when he explains that he has been with a man.

Elsewhere, Rhona is reluctant to go public about her romance with Marlon; Gabby’s heart sinks.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm and 8pm

Mandy shows her insecurities when Darren is worried about Nancy, while Ste decides to make Nancy pay for what she did to Sid. After being called out as a negligent parent by Courtney, Nancy starts to blame herself for the year they’ve had.

Darren reassures Nancy that she’s not to blame and chooses to protect her over securing his future with Mandy.

Meanwhile, Victor threatens Sid to repay him for the drugs he lost after Nancy’s actions yesterday.

Elsewhere, Trish and Cher are going head to head for the space at Salon De Thé. However, Trish can’t help but insult Marnie’s dance skills at her taster session and Cher is sure that she’s going to win.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al resolves to break up with Lily if she gets the all clear from the hospital. Valerie lies to Al about where she’s going as she meets Lily at the hospital. Later, Lily arrives The Mill with some news for Al.

Meanwhile, Emma tells Zara what she has found out about Aashiq. They decide to set a trap for him using Zara as bait. Later, Emma pretends to be shocked at Aashiq kissing an apparent total stranger (Zara) and throws water at him, as does Zara. The plan has worked perfectly for Emma.

Elsewhere, Karen is in pain but can’t get an appointment at her GP surgery and fails in all her attempts to get The Mill staff to treat her. She swipes some painkillers from Jimmi’s room.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm