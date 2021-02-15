Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, February 15.

Linda is wary when Max approaches but to her surprise he offers an olive branch, however the exchange unnerves Mick. Jack firmly tells Max that he can’t tell Linda that he knows about Mick’s abuse. However, Max has a plan in mind and is later pleased when he finds a USB stick at Jack’s.

Meanwhile, Kathy and Ben aren’t impressed by Phil’s plans to go for dinner with Sharon. Later, Sharon waits for Phil at Walford East, as Kat catches up with him outside and berates him for lending her a car that broke down. Sharon is frustrated when Phil fails to show for their meal.

Elsewhere, Ash tries to apologise to Iqra to no avail.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Abi is expecting Kevin and Jack back from their camping trip, unaware that Kevin is stuck in the bistro fridge with sister Debbie. Later, Abi worries when Chesney tells her that Kevin failed to show up at the camp.

Cold and slightly delirious, Debbie and Kevin have a heart to heart and discuss their childhood. With the police not making any progress, Abi resolves to track Kevin and Debbie down herself and breaks into the bistro.

Meanwhile, Tyrone clutches his chest in agony in the midst of an argument wit Fiz. Later, a sheepish Tyrone emerges from A&E and reveals that it was just heartburn. He’s unenthusiastic about the healthy regime Evelyn and Fiz have planned for him.

Elsewhere, Todd spies an opportunity when Billy reveals his plans for the church to him. Johnny is diagnosed with Charles Bonnet syndrome but confides in Jenny that he doesn’t want the hallucinations to stop – seeing Aidan is comforting to him. Simon confronts Leanne about the psychic.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



Mandy receives a voicemail from Paul, telling her that he’s in trouble. She rushes to meet him and is stunned to see a balaclava-clad Connor pull up in a van and violently kidnap him right in front of her.

Meanwhile, ostracised by the Dingles, Diane agrees to let Charity stay.

Elsewhere, Manpreet is upset to see Charles but he tells her they have to get past what happened. Luke tells Ethan that Victoria and Wendy now know the truth about his past and tells him to back.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Diane’s dating scan has been cancelled, but it was her chance to find out whether the baby is Edward or Tony’s. Diane turns to Misbah for help but will she gets the answer she wants? Tony has planned a grand romantic surprise for Diane at The Hutch, but how will he react to her baby news?

Meanwhile, Nancy wants Darren to get his priorities straight with Charlie. Ella continues to display signs that she’s struggling, so Luke suggests that Mandy should take Ella on holiday, and Cindy offers to tag along. However, Mandy confides in Jack that she’s worried about leaving Darren and Nancy alone.

Elsewhere, Mercedes confides in Goldie that she feels like a failure because she’s not pregnant. Maxine overhears Brad flirting on the phone with ‘Saskia’ and thinks he’s cheating on her mum.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Rob catches Karen taking the painkillers she stole. He pushes her for an explanation and she admits the truth about Tom hurting her. Rob gets on the phone to social services, but Karen convinces him to hear Tom out.

At The Mill Jimmi is searching for the missing medication, increasing Karen’s guilt. She confesses to Jimmi who takes pity on her and examines her injuries whilst expressing concern for Tom’s behaviour. Later, Karen shares her concerns with Rob about Tom’s behaviour, could he have been responsible for his mum’s death?

Meanwhile, Valerie is surprised when Lily turns up at The Mill. Lily thanks Valerie for talking to her after the breakup, and asks to see Al. Lily tries her best to make Al change his mind but it’s to no avail. Valerie takes Lily to The Icon to try and help her through the rejection.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm