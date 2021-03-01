Zara Larsson backs IKEA’s FiftyFifty conversation game

Ingka Group is taking on inequality in the home for International Women’s Day with the launch of a free digital game on IKEA Instagram feeds.



Created with relationship expert Jennie Miller, FiftyFifty takes couples through 10 questions designed to start honest conversations about everyday equality, while having a bit of fun in the process.

With women still doing up to three times more unpaid care and domestic work than men globally*, FiftyFifty strives to bring better balance in the home at a time when people are spending more time inside than ever before.

IKEA will mark the game’s launch by hosting a virtual concert by Swedish pop icon and passionate feminist, Zara Larsson

“As a female artist, I feel the effects of inequality in my industry every day – many people don’t realise music is still such a male-dominated space. There are so many places where inequality still exists but goes unseen. As a society, we still have a way to go to ensure women have the same opportunities, the same chances to succeed, as men.

“And that really has to start in our own homes, in our own lives and relationships. That’s why IKEA felt like the perfect partner for International Women’s Day, because they’re really trying to help make the world more equal from the ground up.” – Zara Larsson

Next week, on International Women’s Day, Larsson will appear in a free virtual gig, using her voice and platform to speak openly about an issue that is close to her heart, while performing songs from her new album ‘Poster Girl’. The concert will be streamed on YouTube to fans all over the world.

FiftyFifty arrives at a crucial time, with ongoing lockdowns intensifying many household pain points. Recent research** on the effects of COVID-19 indicates that the load of additional household work during the pandemic is unevenly carried by women.

“In the best of times, the division of household chores can be challenging for couples and add an unnecessary level of stress. Add in-home working and homeschooling due to lockdowns, and the situation is exacerbated even further.

“And with women still undertaking more of the basic care needs, this is causing strains in many relationships, regardless of their length or the life stage of the couple. FiftyFifty provides a pause button to help us all, regardless of gender, revaluate and re-set our home life. In many cases, an open and honest conversation is the first step to resolving imbalance.” – Relationship expert Jennie Miller

Zara Larsson’s International Women’s Day Concert, presented by Live Nation, will air on YouTube at 20.00 CET. For more information and to register for the concert, visit youtube.com/ZaraLarssonOfficial.