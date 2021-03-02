Maalik family grows with the arrival of Shaq in Hollyoaks

Shaqeel ‘Shaq’ Qureshi is set to move in with his Auntie Misbah and the rest of the Maalik family.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Maaliks as Shaq – bringing energy, charm and mischief to the Hollyoaks village” – Omar Malik

The character will arrive in Hollyoaks village wearing his wedding Sherwani, after supposedly ditching his fiancé on their wedding day.

He wastes no time in getting to know the female locals, but will any of them succumb to his charms?

With Sami still in the dark that his girlfriend has been lying about her pregnancy, will straight-talking Shaq be the one to find out the truth…

“The brilliant cast and crew went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable and relaxed. I love coming to work here at Hollyoaks, a proper family vibe. I hope everyone enjoys watching Shaq, just as much as I enjoy playing him!” – Omar Malik

Omar will first appear as Shaq on Hollyoaks on Friday 5th March (E4), and again on Monday 8th March (Channel 4).

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4