At the police station, Stacey protests her innocence, noting that the CCTV from the club will back her up. Stacey shares this confidence with Martin and Ruby when she encounters them upon her return to the Square. Ruby proudly states that the cameras have been down, but Martin chimes in that he got them all fixed a few weeks back to Ruby’s surprise.

Meanwhile, Ash and Peter share a passionate kiss at The Prince Albert just as Iqra arrives. Ash feels sorry for Bobby, especially when he overhears Peter referring to him as a messed up kid. She tells Bobby that there’s someone out there for him too, if he’s brave enough to look.

Elsewhere, Lucas confronts Chelsea over her lies. Karen invites Lucas for a drink tomorrow night, he happily obliges and introduces himself as Jordan.

Jimmy vents his frustrations to Nicola over the Juliette situation.

Unseen, a photographer takes pictures of them and flicks through the damning-looking images.

Meanwhile, Meena leaves Manpreet angry.

Cher insists that she didn’t hurt Mercedes last night, but Romeo suspects she could be lying. Cher decides to take her revenge up a notch.

Meanwhile, newcomer Shaq surprises the Maalik family, but his auntie Misbah is suspicious about why his wedding didn’t go ahead – what did he do? Misbah agrees to let him stay as long as there’s no womanising under her roof. However, Shaq has caught the eye of a single McQueen lady.

Elsewhere, Ollie’s attempt to gain Victor’s trust goes horribly wrong.

Daniel is invited to meet Pro Vice Chancellor Matthew Portman to discuss the students who are on hunger strike. Matthew seems to be on the same page as Daniel, however it’s not long before he reveals another side…

Meanwhile, Valerie interrupts Rob’s relaxing day of fishing with questions about Tom and Ella. Rob is saved by a call from Karen. But as the call ends, he spots Valerie leaning out over the water with his rod, trying to hook her hat which has fallen in.

It’s clear Rob doesn’t want Valerie there, but when she eventually takes the hint, he feels guilty. Rob finally opens up, lamenting about people not caring about each other anymore.

