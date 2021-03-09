Robert Beck joins Hollyoaks

Robert Beck is set to film alongside fellow Coronation Street alumni Denise Welch (Trish) and Nikki Sanderson (Maxine), in new Hollyoaks storyline.

“I’m over the moon to be given this opportunity. I couldn’t really feel more at home, especially having started my career here with Brookside.” – Robert Beck

Robert will join Hollyoaks as Fergus, Brad King’s former business associate and Trish Minniver’s ex-boyfriend, who will be coming to the village in hopes of recruiting Brad for a new business deal.

In upcoming episodes, confident Fergus approaches Brad with a dodgy deal, but its clear they have a treacherous past, and their former rivalry is set to reignite…

“Everyone has been so welcoming, including many old faces who were around in my Brookie days. Working with Denise and Nikki is great – I know them both and they’ve really helped me settle in.”– Robert Beck

Samantha Giles and Robert Beck in Emmerdale, YTV



Robert’s first appearance on Hollyoaks as Fergus will be on Tuesday 16th March on E4, and again on Wednesday 17th March on Channel 4.

Robert also teased what fans can expect from his new character, Fergus, “Fergus is a lovely character to play… He’s cheeky, but he’s a man you really wouldn’t want as an enemy, and to be honest .. you would probably have to be pretty careful if he was your friend…”

Robert is known for his roles on Yorkshire Television’s Emmerdale, Granada’s Coronation Street, Mersey Television’s – now Lime Pictures – Brookside and Central Television’s sitcom, The Upper Hand.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4