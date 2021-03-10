Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 10.

In hospital, a groggy Peter insists he doesn’t know what happened but he hadn’t been drinking. Carla doesn’t believe a word and when Lucas invites her to return to Devon with him, she’s tempted. Carla feels terrible when Peter’s consultant backs him up – his disorientation was a symptom of his liver failure. Ken tears a strip off Tracy and Steve.

Meanwhile, Rhydian dazzles Sean with his swanky lifestyle however Todd can see right through it. Sean’s taken aback when Rhydian praises his talent and asks him to co-host his next recruitment seminar.

Elsewhere, Seb is intrigued when Alina lets slip that she has her eye on someone; Corey’s aghast to realise that Asha is seeing Nina; and Debbie offers to host Kevin and Abi’s wedding for free at one of her hotels.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Dawn rages at Jamie after Kim fills her in on his attempts to trick Gabby into having an abortion. However, she agrees to give Jamie one last chance so long as he stays honest. Kim glowers in the background, her plan to break them apart having been thwarted.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Nicola continue to be watched.

Elsewhere, Manpreet feels guilty.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Mandy goes full steam ahead with the wedding planning when she returns from holiday. Luke begs her to put the brakes on the wedding and come clean. Unluckily for Mandy, Nancy arrives just in time to overhear their conversation. Is Mandy about to be caught out?

Meanwhile, Mercedes is totally humiliated as she learns that a compromising video of her has been leaked online. Sylver makes a shocking discovery while watching the video.

Elsewhere, Misbah is appalled when she returns from a night shift to find Theresa sneaking out of the back door, and then Goldie later. But has she got the wrong end of the stick?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

When Jimmi voices his concerns about more students asking for advice and planning to join the hunger strike, Daniel can’t help but get involved again. He heads to the university, where Anita and Maisie are in the middle of another protest.

Daniel tries to talk sense into the Pro-Vice Chancellor, but Matthew is unwavering: the deal with Secuso will happen, whether they like it or not.

Meanwhile, when her mother starts treating her like a stranger, teenager Rosie realises she is locked out of a family secret.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm