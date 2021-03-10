Tracie Bennett reprises Corrie role as Sharon Bentley

Coronation Street’s Rita Tanner is to get a blast from the past when her errant foster daughter Sharon resurfaces in Weatherfield.

Actress Tracie Bennett will be reprising the role she played on and off during the 80s and 90s.

Sharon Bentley was last seen on the cobbles in 1999, and no one is more surprised to see her than Rita (Barbara Knox), as the pair fell out over Sharon’s attempt to sell the Kabin after it was gifted to her.

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) is also less than impressed with the prodigal foster daughter’s return and Rita’s decision to give Sharon another chance.

On her return to Coronation Street, Tracie said: “I am thrilled to be returning to the cobbles. I had such an amazing time there and I am looking forward to working with Barbara again and getting my teeth into the storylines they have planned for Sharon.

“I was first approached about coming back about 18 months ago, but my work schedule and then the pandemic has meant that it has taken til now for it all to come together. I am so pleased that I can finally tell everyone as it has been hard trying to keep the secret.”

Tracie notched up 173 appearances as Sharon in 1982, 1983-84, and 1999 ruffling more than a few feathers along the way. She made a play for Brian Tilsley (Chris Quentin), and lied to Gail (Helen Worth) that they were having an affair, before leaving under a cloud. Returning briefly in 1983 she caught the eye of Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy) but dumped him for his mate Terry Duckworth (Nigel Pivaro).

In 1999 she returned to the street to invite Rita to her wedding to Ian Bentley (Jonathan Guy Lewis), who she subsequently dumped at the alter – exposing his affair with Natalie Barnes (Denise Welch). A lonely Rita offered Sharon a job at The Kabin and later gifted her the business for her birthday, grateful to have her around.

After an ill-fated romance with Danny Hargreaves (Richard Standing) and a suicide attempt Sharon got back in touch with ex fiance Ian and much to Rita’s dismay she put the Kabin up for sale to purchase a house with Ian in Bolton. Rita bought the Kabin back off Sharon and sent her packing.

“Sharon returns across some badly burned bridges to reconnect with Rita – but very quickly her presence becomes destabilising and extremely dangerous, in ways that I hope the viewers won’t see coming.” – Iain MacLeod, Coronation Street Producer

Since leaving Coronation Street Tracie has become a leading lady in the theatre, winning two Olivier Awards for roles in West End productions and was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow on Broadway.

Other musical theatre roles include Les Miserable and Hairspray. She recently played Carlotta in the National theatre production of Follies and starred in the revival of Mame at Hope Mill Theatre where she is patron. Her television work incudes Scott and Bailey and The Bay.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.