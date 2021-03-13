Ofcom fines radio station for finance report failings

New Style Radio fined for late submission of finance report.

Ofcom has confirmed this week that it imposed a £2,000 fine on the licensee of New Style Radio for failing to produce its annual financial report on time.

New Style Radio is a community radio station based in Birmingham, broadcasting to the city’s African-Caribbean community. The licence is held by Afro Caribbean Millennium Centre (ACMC).

“Community radio licensees are required to provide a financial report to Ofcom on an annual basis in order to monitor their compliance with funding restrictions and other regulatory obligations.” – Ofcom

Under its licence conditions, New Style Radio was required to submit its 2018 finance report in March 2019, but it did not provide it until June 2020.

“This is the second breach of this nature that Ofcom has recorded against New Style Radio and we considered a statutory sanction was warranted. New Style Radio must pay a financial penalty of £2,000 which will be passed on to HM Paymaster General.” – Ofcom

The station is operated by Afro Caribbean Millennium Centre. With many commercial stations being allowed to merge and disappear locally entirely Ofcom have seen the importance of community stations grow. These services provide local radio content primarily for the good of members of the public or of particular communities.

Community radio services are required to be run on a not-for-profit basis. Any profit that is made from the service must be used for securing or improving the service or for the delivery of the station’s social objectives.