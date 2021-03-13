Time with the children proves ‘lockdown highlight’ for mothers

Research has found the extra time during lockdown has been used wisely by some of us.

Going for a walk together (47%), watching a film together (39%) and cooking a meal together (23%) are cited as activities’ mum enjoyed the most throughout the pandemic.

As families across the nation prepare for the phased reopening of society, a new study reveals the biggest joys and challenges mums have faced during the pandemic.

A survey of a wide selection of UK mums, conducted by One4all Gift Cards, reveals that while 98% have found the past year challenging, more than half (56%) have appreciated spending more quality time with their children during the enforced restrictions.

“Mums have had to take on numerous different roles during the pandemic, with many being tasked with home-schooling their children while working from home – but it’s great to see that even during these challenging times, there have been many moments of joy, as it’s clear to see how much this extra quality time with their children has meant to so many mums – topping the list of what they enjoyed most.” – Aoife Davey, Senior Marketing Director at One4all Gift Cards

Going for a walk together (47%), watching a film together (39%) and cooking a meal together (23%) are cited as the top activities’ mums have enjoyed most with their children.

Despite the challenges faced this year, the research found there have been many moments to celebrate throughout the pandemic, with seeing the small moments of joy (47%), feeling closer to their children (43%) and watching their children’s personality blossom (38%) appearing top of the list.

The research also revealed that more than half (53%) of mums with younger children have enjoyed experiencing memorable ‘first milestone’ moments during the pandemic – from their child’s first steps to first words – which may have been missed if their child wasn’t at home.

Although quality time with their children has been a joy, the research also revealed some of the biggest challenges of lockdown – 41% say they have struggled to find time for themselves, the same number have found it difficult to manage their mental health, while more than 1 in 3 (41%) say home-schooling has been challenging.

Pictured top: Mum knows best in BBC sitcom Bread as seen regularly repeated on UKTV’s Gold. Above: happy families with Channel 4/CBS saga The Waltons

In addition, 23% of mums have found it a struggle to juggle work and childcare as a result of the pandemic, while 1 in 10 have found their children’s guest appearances on their work video calls a challenge.

Looking at how mums have spent their time during lockdown, the research found they have spent most of their time working each day followed by home-schooling their children – both totalled to 5 and a half hours out of the day.

In addition, the average mum only gets 54 minutes of alone time a day. The research further revealed what gifts mums would most like to receive during the pandemic, with uninterrupted quality time with their children appearing top of the list.

This was followed by handmade gift (28%), a day off from household chores (27%) and breakfast in bed (20%).

“As we face Mother’s Day under continued lockdown restrictions, now is the chance to show mum just how much she means to you… This might be a day off household chores or breakfast in bed, but for those wanting to show their love from afar, a gift card is a wonderful option as it can be sent straight to their door with ease…” – Aoife Davey, Senior Marketing Director at One4all Gift Cards

Top 10 gifts mums would like to receive from their children:

Spend quality time with children without any distractions (37%)

Handmade gifts (28%)

A day off from general chores (27%)

Breakfast in bed (20%)

Chocolates (17%)

Flowers (16%)

Gifts that allow time alone (16%)

Gift card or voucher (11%)

Books (10%)

Perfume (10%)

For more information, visit www.one4all.com.