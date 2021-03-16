Virgin Radio launch Chris Evans and Graham Norton telly advert

Virgin Radio UK this week launched a brand new spoof TV ad campaign featuring the stars of weekday Breakfast and the weekends – Chris Evans and Graham Norton.

The tongue in cheek ad plays on how Chris might be regretting luring Graham to Virgin Radio.

Back in September 2020 Graham joined Chris on the Breakfast Show with Sky to talk about his latest bestseller,. At the time, Graham said he could see his house from the studios on the 17th floor of The News Building, and Chris teased him about joining.

The spoof ad sees Chris in a studio reflecting on whether he’s made a mistake as Graham is pampered in the control room. Chris ends up taking his frustration out on a ukulele and a guitar bemoaning: “All he does is two shows a week…. and he gets the nice biscuits!”.

Both The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky and The Graham Norton Radio Show are ad break-free, meaning listeners get more time with Chris and Graham and more great music. Both shows are simulcast across sister stations Virgin Radio Anthems UK, Virgin Radio Chilled UK and Virgin Radio Groove UK.

“Chris Evans and Graham Norton are probably the most beloved broadcasters on UK radio. But they didn’t sign up to Virgin Radio just for the biscuits. They’re here because they love the creativity, the vibrancy and the music. They had a whale of a time making the ad together, and that energy sings through the screen.” – Virgin Radio UK Content Director, Mike Cass

The TV ad is part of an integrated campaign that will include Sky and ITV – including The Voice Final – and targeted ads across social media.

The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky airs at 6.30am – 10am Monday to Friday and The Graham Norton Radio Show airs at 9.30am – 12.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.