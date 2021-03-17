Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 17.

Ronnie’s estranged wife Kat turns up and is stung when Ronnie introduces her to Ed as his business partner. When Ronnie reveals his real reason for being there, Kat warns him he’s risking destroying his family on a hunch. Held up at the supermarket, Grace feels a sharp pain and realises it’s a contraction.

At the hospital, Grace finally locates the receipt for her shopping. Accusing the security guard of racial profiling, Ronnie thrusts it at him. Ronnie finally admits that he had a relationship with Aggie before Ed met her and believes Michael could be his son. As Ed tries to compute everything, Michael announces that Grace has had a baby girl.

Meanwhile, Debbie invites Abi and Sally to the bistro to look at a selection of wedding dresses. Eventually Abi tells Debbie she doesn’t want her charity but as their row escalates, Debbie accidentally sits on some food, staining a £5k dress.

Elsewhere, Leanne keeps up the pretence of everything being fine around Nick.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Mack returns to tell Moira the truth himself and shares a further secret. How will she react?

Meanwhile, Vinny overhears a conversation and quizzes Paul, who puts his foot in it by getting the details of his kidnapping story mixed up. Vinny is left suspicious.

Elsewhere, Jimmy is encouraged by his solicitor about the strength of his custody case for Carl.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Brad’s former business associate Fergus Collins turns up out of the blue with a business proposition. Trish, who is Fergus’s ex-lover, soon discovers it may not all be above board.

Meanwhile, down-on-his-luck Ollie faces Victor’s wrath after failing to meet his targets. However, Victor realises there is a bigger threat in the village, so he offers Ollie a deadly proposition.

Elsewhere, after seeking advice from Misbah, Damon tries helping Liberty by surprising her with a coffee date with other mummies in the village. Nancy gives Darren a big ultimatum.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Valerie picks up her magnet fishing equipment from the Mill, and tells Daniel that Maisie is continuing her hunger strike. Another student, Sam Wright, collapses at the surgery as a result of the hunger strike. Jimmi calls Daniel to tell him about Sam, concerned that he suffered from a stroke.

Meanwhile Valerie shows Rob what she fished up with her magnet – a bloody hatchet. She’s convinced she’s cracked some cold case, but Rob is doubtful. Valerie accuses him of ‘always putting people down’.

Daniel tells Maisie that he has arranged a meeting with Matthew to tell him the Mill will cease to provide medical services to the university until the Secuso deal is off the table.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm