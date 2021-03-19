Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, March 19.

Alina tells Seb that she is in love with someone else, before confessing her feelings for him to Tyrone. Tyrone returns home, his head in a spin, to find Fiz and Adam waiting. Adam advises that since they are not married, it’s important they make a will. When Fiz suggests they could just get married, Tyrone slaps the idea down – marriage shouldn’t be a legal formality.

Later, Tyrone meets with Alina and apologises for his reaction earlier. An excited Fiz confides in Chesney that she’s booked a surprise for Tyrone; a wedding in Greece.

Meanwhile, Ed orders Ronnie to stay away from his family however is later torn when Ronnie offers to buy Michael a car as he will be back and forth to see the baby, who’s been placed on a ventilator. Aggie wishes she could return home to see Ed face to face but can’t risk it due to her aunt’s diagnosis.

Elsewhere, Cathy smears Steve and Tracy online after her offer to do some fundraising for them is rebuffed. Natasha is back from London and tells Nick he’s welcome to stay with her and Sam.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



David offers a sleep-deprived Nate advice.

Meanwhile, Marlon and Rhona are proud as they look at his name above the Woolpack door.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

James is desperate for a miracle in the County Lines case. Just before all hope is lost, there is a knock at his door.

Meanwhile, Liberty is convinced Summer is hiding something. When Summer catches wind of this, she comes up with a plan to get herself off scot-free.

Elsewhere, Can Darren and Nancy co-parent without succumbing to temptation again? Brad needs someone to help him with a dodgy deal and hears about Warren Fox.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm