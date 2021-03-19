Retired Brits offer some ‘pearls of wisdom’

Retired Brits have revealed their top ‘pearls of wisdom’ to pass down to the younger generations.

“It’s certainly been interesting to see the insight and wisdom the older generation would pass on to the youth of today. Much of the insight revolves around enjoying life, respecting others, and being the best you can be, which I’m sure most would agree with.” – A spokesman from Voltarol, which commissioned the research

The wise words include saying ‘I love you’ more, being confident in your own skin – and starting to save for your retirement early.

A study of a selection of retired adults saw tips such as don’t compare yourself to others, don’t spend all your time on social media and phone your parents every week also feature in the top 40.

Others warned those younger than them to enjoy their youth, exercise more often and to step outside of their comfort zone.

The study also found 67 per cent of retirees do have regrets – such as not travelling the world (44 per cent), worrying what other people thought (43 per cent) and not keeping physically fit (40 per cent).

“It was particularly fascinating to see how the older generation would recommend appreciating your younger body, and wishing they’d kept physically fit.” – A spokesman from Voltarol, which commissioned the research

The study also found that when casting their minds back to their childhood years, older retirees miss hot summers (37 per cent), playing outside until the streetlights came on (36 per cent) and family holidays (30 per cent).

School breaks (28 per cent), riding their bike (27 per cent) and having someone else cook their meals (26 percent) were some of the other childhood highlights retired adults miss.

However, 41 percent feel restricted in their attempts to turn back the clock to their active younger years because of aches and pains according to the research via OnePoll.

And although 69 percent live a happy and healthy lifestyle today, with walking their preferred form of exercise, 18 percent never exercise now at all.

Diane Crush, a 73-year-old former biology teacher, features in Voltarol’s new video where retirees have reflected on happy memories and offered advice to young people about appreciating their freedom of movement.

She said: “I’ve always been an active person, and I still try to be, but you are limited – so I’d love to be able to play tennis and go for long bike rides.

“When I was young, I thought retired people were incredibly old and decrepit and really hadn’t got much hope at all in life – I don’t believe that now.”

The study also revealed retirees would like to pass on more practical advice such as getting on a company pension scheme, saving for your retirement in your twenties and investing in property. Other tips included using manners 68 per cent and to treat others how you’d like to be treated yourself 69 per cent.

However, 45 per cent wish they had done more things in life before they retired, such as learning a new language (25 per cent) and saying I love you more (22 per cent). Regardless of ability, 89 per cent said they might be old, but they’re young at heart.

And one in 10 have tried yoga or tai chi since retiring, 23 per cent have gone to concerts and 29 per cent have taken on an allotment.

“There is certainly an appetite to enjoy and make the most of life, even in retirement. The body can catch up with you, but there are ways you can help yourself, by moving more and treating aches and pains to make the most of life.

“But it’s not just about movement, it’s about how you use it. Movement and presence truly bring us the joy of connecting with others – and judging by the results of the research, there is much the older generation would still like to achieve and experience.” – spokesman from Voltarol

Top 40 Tips