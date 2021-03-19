The bathroom proves the place for the best sex

A recent survey suggests that a bathroom bonk is a perfect place for a lusty moment.

“When sex becomes routine, something about the creative passion and pleasure that can be accessed lessens. Therefore having sex in places other than the bedroom – the bathroom, the balcony and the kitchen, for example – can add an extra bit of spice and excitement.” – Daniel Sher, clinical psychologist and sex therapy expert at Between Us Clinic, an online men’s sexual dysfunction clinic

In first place, the bathroom creates the best sex. Couples who experimented there experienced heart rate elevations up to an average of 121BPM, a 73% increase. When asked to rate their experience, it also received the highest score of 8.5 out of 10 – participants stated the steamy room and standing sex made it that much hotter!

In second place is the balcony. When asked, several couples stated the exposure and publicity of a balcony gets them going, with heart rates rising to 116BPM on average.

The intimacy of a closet or utility room is also a seller for great sex. In third place, BPMs jumped by 64% to around 115BPM and our couples rated the experience as 7.3/10. Couples even stated the use of a washing machine which added good vibrations.

The dining room comes in fourth as the versatility of chairs really allow couples to experiment with their positions. Average heart rates increased by 60% to 112BPM and is followed closely by the kitchen in fifth. This area of the house was rated 7.6/10 for overall experience, with many stating the space and use of kitchen utensils really spicing it up! End of Tenancy Cleaning recently revealed that the spatula is the most common household item used during sex, so maybe the kitchen has been underrated until now. A 56% increase in heart rates brought them to an average of 109BPM.

“When choosing where to have sex, it’s important to think about what turns you on as a couple – being intimate on the balcony brings with it the possibility of being seen by others for instance. Having sex in the kitchen can be new and exciting and can also add an added layer of intimate knowledge between you and your partner, which can be subtly tapped into the next time that you’re hosting guests.

“A subtle glance will suffice: you don’t want to put your guests off their dinner. Not to mention the kitchen renders food like fruit and whipped cream accessible – employing the aid of these sorts of items during sex can add an extra layer of sensuality and novelty.” – Daniel Sher, clinical psychologist and sex therapy expert at Between Us Clinic, an online men’s sexual dysfunction clinic

Flipping the results, the researchers reveal the landing or stairs as the least enjoyable area of the house to have sex.

Whether it’s difficult to experiment with or just plain uncomfortable, heart rates rose by 43% to 100BPM on average and average ratings reached just 6.5/10. The living room follows behind with a 51% heart rate increase to 106BPM.

And is sex too predictable in the bedroom? It is according to participants, as the comfort of a bed seems to cap pleasure and heart rates to just 108BPM.

“It is always a good idea to experiment with sex in the bathroom. This space provides so much opportunity for exploration and alternative sensual stimulation. Get creative. Have sex standing up. Have sex in the shower, on the basin, in the bath. Make full use of steam, soap, lotions and perfumes.” – Daniel Sher, clinical psychologist and sex therapy expert at Between Us Clinic, an online men’s sexual dysfunction clinic

Methodology: OnBuy.com asked 50 sexually active couples (100 participants) to wear heart rate trackers and track their heart rates before and immediately after having sex in different areas of the house. The difference and percentage increase from standard resting heart rates per couple per room were calculated and then averaged.

The average resting heart was recorded at 70BPM according to the 50 couples who took part in the experiment. According to sources, average resting heart rates vary from 60 – 100BPM.

Pictured Top: Jane Asher in Crossroads as the lusty Angel Samson.