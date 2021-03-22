Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 22.

As Mick and Linda settle back in at The Vic, Rainie and Stuart are suspicious about how things have worked ou for them. DI Pine tells Mick that Katy has been arrested and they are going to start appealing for more survivors. Mick is anxious that people will become aware of what happened.

Later, Stuart learns that a woman has been arrested for historical child abuse offences and he starts to piece it together. Frankie visits The Vic, angry that everyone is going to find out about her mum. Stuart secretly listens on, shocked at what he hears. Desperate to get revenge for Mick he makes a phone call to Callum – how can he get a hold of Frankie?

Meanwhile, Mo has arranged a lawyer for Stacey. As she cleans No.1, Jean notices Chantelle’s old jewellery box and takes it to the pawn shop. Feeling awful, she bumps into a happy Ruby and Martin and she angrily confronts them about what they are doing to Stacey.

Elsewhere, the police visit Vinny to get a statement on the thief who tried to rob the shop. Kheerat and Suki aren’t happy that he’s talking to the police. At Ruby’s, Tiffany accidentally overcharges a customer which gives Dotty an idea.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Tyrone is thrilled to find Alina’s cardigan at the garage as it’s an excuse to see her. Seb is starting to become suspicious. Later, after Fiz announces that she has booked them a Greek wedding, Tyrone admits that he has fallen for Alina. However, after a pep talk from Chesney, he tries to play it down to Fiz – he wants to make things work between them.

Meanwhile, Leanne feels guilty when Simon thanks her for getting Harvey off his back. Having received a text from Harvey, Leanne asks Nick if she can borrow his car. Sitting in Nick’s car Leanne is counting her ill-gotten gains when a police officer knocks on the window.

When the officer explains there’s been a spate of car thefts, Leanne breathes a sigh of relief. Later, Leanne tells Harvey that she wants out but he has other plans.

Elsewhere, Amy and Aadi grow suspicious that Brian may be the troll. Cathy admits the truth to Brian who decides to take the blame to protect her. Daisy offers to help Sean with his sales targets in exchange for a cut.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



At the hospital, Vinny is on the verge of confessing all to the police when he sees Paul approaching and clams up, leaving the police unable to proceed. When Paul criticises Liv for calling the police, she’s suspicious. Aware of Paul’s rising anger towards Liv, Vinny tells her to leave.

Meanwhile, when Kim visits and wants to investigate a noise in the cellar, a worried Will deflects by suggesting they should head upstairs. Kim is excited and agrees.

After Kim leaves, Will heads down to the cellar to check on Harriet. He defends his actions with Kim as a necessary distraction, but has this caused a heartbroken Harriet to regress?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Summer has put a plan in motion to frame Warren for the shooting, by planting evidence to make it look like his target was Brody. Sienna starts to realise that Summer may not be as innocent as she makes herself out to be.

Meanwhile, Trish wants all the bells and whistles for the launch of her new dance school at Hollyoaks High, much to Sally’s dismay.

Elsewhere, Brad is still trying to hunt down Warren. Felix offers to help if he also gets a slice of the pie. Jack keeps an eye on Charlie to make sure he doesn’t fall back into the wrong crowd, which angers one village resident.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Emma and Zara hold a support group for women going through the menopause, with attendees Nicky, Esther and Sadiqa. The latter takes notes on the session which Emma is displeased about but Zara is sure she is hiding something personal.

Sadiqa has a breakdown during the group role play activity and Zara chases after her. Sadiqa reveals that she lied to the group about having children, she’s actually post-menopausal and her husband doesn’t know; she hasn’t told him and he wants kids.

Sadiqa tells Zara she hasn’t had a hormone test as her old GP was her husband’s cousin and she didn’t want her to know she was post-menopausal. Zara books her in for the test at the Mill, it’s not a definite without having the test.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm