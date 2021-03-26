Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness lands EastEnders role

Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness is set to appear in EastEnders as a potential love interest for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

Sue’s character Estelle crosses paths with Billy when she oversees a photoshoot involving his daughter Janet. While Billy is taken with the new arrival, others may not be so keen…

“I was absolutely delighted to have been given the chance to visit Walford. After more than fifty years in the business it was my first time working on a soap and I loved the whole experience.” – Sue Holderness

Sue is best known for her role as Marlene Boyce in the classic BBC sitcom, which she played between 1985-2003. Created, written and produced by John Sullivan, Only Fools and Horses followed brothers Del Boy (David Jason) and Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and their ill-fated get rich schemes.

The sitcom ran for seven seasons between 1981 and 1991 after which several Christmas Specials were produced up until 2003. At its height the comedy commanded audiences of over 25 million viewers and still regularly tops comedy polls.

The Boyces – Marlene and husband Aubrey aka ‘Boycie’ played by John Challis – were later the subject of their own spin-off series. Airing between 2005-2009, The Green Green Grass followed the pair as they became country squires.

Holderness’s stint in EastEnders is noted as being a “short” one.

“It felt very surreal to be popping into the actual fish and chip shop, Ruby’s club, The Queen Vic, and wandering around the iconic Albert Square. I was ridiculously excited about the whole thing!” – Sue Holderness

She will appear on screen for the first time next month.