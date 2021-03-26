Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, March 26.

With Leanne’s whereabouts unknown, Simon finally admits the truth to Nick about recent events – there was no trip to France and she hasn’t been going out much. Leanne covers for Simon to the police and is thrown a lifeline when the police ask her to help them.

Later, her nurse’s uniform on, Leanne heads out but his suspicions aroused, Simon follows. As she waits nervously for the drug dealer, Simon appears. Promising she’ll explain later; Leanne implores him to go home.

Meanwhile, Todd’s annoyed when Summer suggests that Billy still has feelings for Paul. Todd takes Paul to a bar where he sets him up with a guy from a dating site. Making out there’s a crisis at home, Todd leaves them to it and wastes no time in telling Billy about the good time Paul is having.

Elsewhere, the baby is suffering from anaemia, which Ronnie suggests to Ed could be linked to his sickle cell disease. Aggie dismisses the link but Ronnie thinks they’re just trying to hide the truth.

Also, Toyah and Imran agree to contact social services about fostering Kelly.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



Andrea wants Dale View in the divorce settlement to provide security for her and Millie, but Kim accuses her of being a gold digger and is primed for a fight.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Sam work together.

Elsewhere, Jimmy is caught out; Paul gives Vinny speech advice.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Hungover John Paul wakes up with a bloody nose, as he tries to piece together what happened last night. George’s false re-telling of events makes John Paul question himself.

Meanwhile, Brad goes behind Felix’s back to try and recruit Toby for their dodgy deals. When Martine gets wind of this, she gives Felix a piece of her mind.

Elsewhere, Summer is surprised to get a friend request from Sienna. Liberty worries their feud may be turning into an obsession.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm