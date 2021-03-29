Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, March 29.

Gray apologises to Whitney for his outburst, so she agrees to be his plus one at a work gala that evening. After lending Whitney one of Chantelle’s dresses to wear, Gray also gifts her a bracelet but Whitney has no idea it also belonged to Chantelle.

At the party, Gray plays along with the idea that Whitney is his girlfriend while she’s out of ear shot. Later, Kush picks Whitney up and as he’s contemplating prison, she proposes.

Meanwhile, Sharon moans to Callum about her new living situation, and Callum suggests that she make a fresh start. Sharon visits Phil, she wants in on his money laundering scheme.

Elsewhere, Mick runs into a spot of bother while putting learner driver Frankie through her paces. The Panesars come up with a plan on what to do with the gold Vinny swiped.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Todd confides in Eileen in that a job in Bromsgrove could be what he needs to move on from Billy. When Eileen informs him of Todd’s plans, Billy tells Todd not to leave on his account. Todd lays his cards on the table and admits he still loves him and he’ll stay if they can be together.

Later, on Todd’s advice, Paul tells Billy that he met a guy the other night and it’s time to move on. Bruised, Billy tells Todd that he still has feelings for Paul and it’s probably best if he does go.

Meanwhile, Michael confronts Ed with Ronnie’s bombshell. His head spinning, Michael assures Grace that she and Glory are his family now and nothing else matters.

Elsewhere, in a bid to stop him finding out the truth, Simon lies to Nick and tells him that Leanne has got a new bloke. Natasha feels a glimmer of love but its clear Nick’s heart is still with Leanne. Imran and Toyah take Kelly in. Nina’s worried when Asha reveals she’s seeing Corey again.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm



In a flashforward, a 999 call is heard from Jimmy and we see three different hospital beds.

Back in the present day, Aaron calls Paul and asks to meet him at the Dingles’ for a pre-wedding surprise, which turns out to be a kidnapped Connor.

Later, a run-in with Connor on the outskirts of the village leads Liv to figure out the truth about Paul. Liv is pale as the pieces begin to fall into place for her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

It’s the launch of Trish’s new dance school at Hollyoaks High and with her boyfriend AWOL, Trish takes her anger out on Leah. The pressure is on, as reporter Yazz is eager to get a scoop. One of Trish’s dance rivals, Marco, also makes an appearance. Will it all go off without a hitch?

Meanwhile, Brad’s business deal is taking place today. Warren quashes Felix’s second thoughts. It’s Felix’s job to hijack the van delivering the laptops and bring it back to the garage for the heist, but the job turns out to be far more difficult than anticipated – and Maxine is caught in the crossfire.

Elsewhere, John Paul is desperate to get his relationship back on track with George but his suggestion of couples’ therapy doesn’t go down well. John Paul comes up with another idea.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Miranda calls Bear, wanting to know how to impress Zara, but is Miranda being flirty? Valerie is relieved that she is going to be away from The Mill when Miranda drops in later that day. However, at the hospital, Valerie finds out there’s been an error and her cancer check up isn’t today after all.

Later, Miranda arrives and to Valerie’s surprise is pleasant. Miranda pitches group consultations to an initially hesitant Zara but wins her round. Zara is quite charmed by Miranda.

Elsewhere, Rob has to solve the mystery behind a violent attack on a pensioner.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm