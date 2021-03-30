Foodhub helps out UK charities struggling due to lockdown

The ongoing restrictions have forced people everywhere to tighten their purse strings over the last year, and as a result, there has been a worrying reduction in charitable donations.

FoodHub was keen to help out by raising money to support three charities close to its employee’s hearts.

Foodhub spokesperson, Wil Chung, said: “This past year has been a tough time for everyone, especially charities, as fundraising events have been placed on hold and charities have really felt this with a big reduction in donations. So we wanted to help raise funds for three amazing causes.”

For every order placed via the Foodhub website/app for one month, 10p was donated to either the Trussell Trust, Make-A-Wish UK and the Macmillan Cancer Support, with Foodhub customers choosing which charity they’d like each order donation to go to.

A staggering £55,000 was raised in total and distributed to the three national charities to mark the 12 month lockdown anniversary last week.

Jason Suckley, CEO of Make-A-Wish UK noted that the pandemic had “dramatically affected” the charity’s ability to fundraise and that FoodHub’s ‘generous contribution’ would help grant the wishes of five critically ill children.

Claire Rowney, Executive Director of Fundraising at Macmillan Cancer Support said she was “incredibly grateful” and that the money raised would play a ‘vital role’ in allowing the charity to continue to support those suffering with cancer.

Samantha Stapley, Chief Operations Officer at the Trussell Trust, said that ‘unprecedented numbers’ are seeking help from food banks and that FoodHub’s support has enabled them to ‘remain agile to the fast-changing situation’.

A huge amount of food poverty still exists in the UK, and as lockdown restrictions continue – the Trussell Trust has to work harder than ever to support those struggling. Foodhub’s donation has helped support the network distribution of 1.2M emergency food parcels, with 2,600 parcels going to children every day between 1st April – 30th September 2020.