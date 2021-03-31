Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, March 31.

Mandy’s nerves are getting to her as she prepares for the wedding. Mandy is unaware Vinny is taking another brutal beating from his father.

Later, Aaron tries to get Vinny to open up.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the hospital beds are revealed.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.45pm

After having a huge fight with Mercedes last night, Sylver wants to put things right but Cher convinces him they need some time apart. Cher suggests that they go on a father and daughter camping trip for the night instead. Later, with their partners not around, Mercedes and Romeo have a night in together.

Meanwhile, having found some evidence which suggests that Warren could be lying, Maxine confronts him and demands the truth, but he throws Felix under the bus instead of owning up. Once Felix finds out about this, he decides to take revenge.

Elsewhere, Ripley reveals to Brooke that their flatmates are not accepting their gender identity, and they fear that they will lose their stall at the Grand Bazaar if they don’t find a place to live.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Ruhma supports one couple from the start to the end of their pregnancy journey, but can she admit that she needs help herself?

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm