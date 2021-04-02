Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, April 2.

Ben and Kheerat are discussing their plan for the gold when they see Sharon heading into the gym with an estate agent. Ben is keen to scupper Sharon’s plans and makes an offer on the gym himself. Later, a disappointed Sharon opens up to Kheerat after hearing about the rival bid.

Meanwhile, Lexi wants Callum to sort the table plan for the wedding. They struggle with where to sit Phil and when Lexi suggests Sharon, Ben comments she probably won’t be in Walford for much longer. Later, in the café, Callum asks Phil if he’ll be bringing a plus one, but it’s awkward as Kat is sitting nearby.

Elsewhere, scheming Lily gets jean out of the way whilst she packs a suitcase.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.30pm

Tyrone points out to Fiz that they can only move forward is if she forgives him. Later, after confiding in Maria, Fiz tells Tyrone that she wants them to work things out but there’s something he needs to do first. How will Alina react when Tyrone asks her to move away for the sake of his family?

Meanwhile, Nina hears that Corey and Asha are back together, it pushes her to invite Seb round to watch a film. Asha watches from across the street – it’s clear where her heart lies. Later, Dev throws a frisky Corey out of No.7 but Asha tries to play down her feelings for Nina.

Elsewhere, Eileen is pleased that Todd didn’t leave the street. With Sarah refusing to give him his job back, Todd does his best to impress George at the undertakers.

Also, Michael is furious with Aggie for ignoring his request for space. Faye visits Gary and admits she’s been pushing Craig away as she doesn’t want him to pus hi life on hold while she’s in prison.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm



The village grieves with the loss of life.

Meanwhile, Mack is guilt-ridden.

Elsewhere, Rodney makes a confession.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Toby is worried about Cleo when she starts acting strangely. Celeste offers to do some digging and gets Cleo to open up to her. Will Toby manage to keep his cool when he hears the truth?

Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Cher as her family are more determined than ever to find out who the online troll is.

Elsewhere, there’s a new contestant for Businesswoman of the Year – Cindy Cunningham. Fergus gives Brad a shocking ultimatum.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm