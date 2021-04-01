Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, April 1.

Martin is worried about the kids and has a fraught final showdown with Stacey. Jean reassures Stacey that she will take care of everything at home. Stacey says an emotional goodbye before heading off with her holdall to await her fate.

Meanwhile, in the café, Kathy and Kim question Bobby as he’s waiting for his second date, embracing his new persona. Later in the Minute Mart, Bobby buys some condoms but Suki can’t help but put a dint his confidence. At the date with Dana, Bobby fully embraces ‘Rob’.

Elsewhere, Linda assures a tearful Frankie that things will get better. Mick meets with Tom who tells him that other survivors have come forward. Mick feels a panic attack coming on and wonders whether the other men are able to give evidence instead.

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC One

Todd is still set on leaving the street and Sarah isn’t happy when he hands his notice in, leaving her in the lurch. Daniel urges Paul to be honest about how he really feels. With Paul declaring his feelings for him, and knowing Todd is about to leave the street, what will Billy decide?

Meanwhile, Michael assures Ed that he’ll always be his Dad no matter what. Ed’s touched, but when Michael suggests a paternity test just to be sure, he gets upset and Michael backs down. Ronnie is shaken when Michael tells him he will never accept him as his dad.

Elsewhere, Faye hears that Ray has been charged with sexual assault but she is convinced she’s going to prison. Nina starts to see Seb in a new light. Maria seizes the chance to get Alina alone.

Coronation Street, 8.00pm, ITV

At the wheel of his truck, Jimmy struggles to breathe.

As he rounds a corner, he’s blinded by the glare of the sun and loses control, bracing himself for impact.

Meanwhile, Liv confronts Paul in the wedding barn, but is she in grave danger? How will Paul react when he’s confronted?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

After a bonding session with his daughter at the camp site, Sylver is in good spirits – that is, until he finds his missing phone in Cher’s pocket. Will she be able to talk her way out of it? Mercedes fears for her marriage while Sylver recruits Tom to trace the troll for him.

Meanwhile, Warren and Brad are faced with another problem when Felix tries to sabotage their dealings, but Brad has a plan up his sleeve.

Elsewhere, Cleo keeps getting mysterious calls from an unknown caller, and when she finally answers it, her reaction is concerning.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Al is horrified to learn that he has been scheduled to lead the first shared consultation, seeing six patients at once. Is it an April Fool? He rants at Bear however Bear this back that if Al spent a little less time on gaming apps, he’d know what he was signing up to. Karen enjoys Al’s misery. Later, sparks begin to fly as Al encourages three patients to think about the underlying causes for their high blood pressure. Miranda arrives to take Bear out for a ‘business’ lunch, and Karen is shocked to catch her checking out his bottom…

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm