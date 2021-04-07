Anxious for life post-lockdown? Dr. Alka Patel has some advice

Follow the H.A.R.D formula to overcome your fears of returning to ‘normal life’…

Do you have post-lockdown nerves? It’s totally normal to feel a certain amount of nerves or anxiety when faced with the return to ‘normality’. Just as it took us some time to find ways of coping during lockdown, we should also expect that it may take a while to find our way back and to reconnect with life. Our situations are unique to us, so it’s really important to try not to judge ourselves harshly based on what other people are doing.

Dr. Alka Patel – GP, Lifestyle Medicine Physician, Coach, and Founder of the Lifestyle First Method – the main reason we feel anxious is that change is HARD. To help us through the upcoming transition, Dr. Patel created the ‘H.A.R.D formula’, a series of easy-to-follow actions that can help us understand our fears and anxiety, and allow us to evaluate and overcome them.