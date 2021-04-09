Independent review for Neighbours racism allegations

Shareena was backed by actor Meyne Wyatt who played regular Nate Kinski for three years from 2014, who also noted racist and homophobic comments had allegedly been spoken as common practice at the Global TV Studios base of the Fremantle Australia production.

“Fremantle is committed to providing an environment where employees and others in the workplace are treated fairly and with respect, and are free from unlawful discrimination, harassment, victimisation and bullying.

“We do not tolerate behaviour that does not align to our anti-discrimination, equal employment opportunity, harassment and bullying policy and take all complaints very seriously, investigating all allegations fairly and thoroughly.

“We have asked Campfire X, creative leaders in indigenous cultural protocols, to conduct an independent review of Neighbours and the production process.” – Chris Oliver-Taylor, chief executive of Fremantle Asia Pacific, said in a statement

The programme launched in 1985 in Australia when former Crossroads boss Reg Watson decided a serial set around several families on a cul-de-sac could be a ratings hit. The then Grundy Production initially aired on the Seven Network before switching to Network 10.

In the UK Neighbours has aired on BBC One, but has spent the last 13-years on Channel 5.