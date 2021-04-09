Have lip fillers fell out of fashion?

Molly-Mae Hague to Kylie Jenner: The celebs dissolving their lip fillers.

With Instagram influencers all sporting the ‘perfect look’, many of us would try anything to look like our idols, even if it means spending £££ on cosmetic surgery. Recently though, as a number of celebrities have decided to reverse their cosmetic fillers and dentistry, it’s had ‘ATV Today Lifestyle’ wondering if the natural look is back in fashion.

“Any cosmetic procedure should be something that has been fully thought through and discussed with some you trust. As much as fillers and other cosmetic procedures can be reversed and dissolved this shouldn’t be something to be relied on” – Waleed Taleb from Vera Clinic

Molly-Mae Hague is most well known for her stint on ITV2’s ‘Love Island’ when she fell in love with her current boyfriend Tommy Fury. Since the age of 17 Molly has been injecting her lips with filler for a more plump look, however, in October Molly took the decision to get her filler dissolved to look more natural.

In her recent vlog on her Youtube account, she told her fans how she has had her composite bonding removed so she can take better care of her natural teeth.

Part of the love ’em or hate ’em Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner is the youngest sibling and is best known for her lip full lips which she achieved by injecting filler. But things changed back in 2018 when she took to Instagram to tell her fans that she also had her lip filler dissolved.

Then there’s Gemma Collins who has made her name from scripted reality ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex.

Gemma has never been shy in saying that she has had a number of cosmetic procedures including botox and filler. The thought of her young female fans taking drastic actions to look like their idols, therefore Gemma made the decision to reverse both her lip filler and botox.

